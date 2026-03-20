Waltham Choral Parents Association

Offered by

Waltham Choral Parents Association

About this shop

Novelties 2026

Playbill
$5

Eastern Show Choir Festival Playbill

Candy Roses
$2
Bracelet
$5
Flower Gram
$6

Send your favorite performer 6 carnations and a custom message.

Candy Gram
$5

Send your favorite performer a sweet treat and a custom message.

Small Plushy-Gram
$5

Send your favorite performer a crocheted creature and a custom message. Crocheted plushies, handmade by Music Unlimited!
Potatoes, pickles, chicken nuggets, stars, and more.

Medium Plushy-Gram
$10

Send your favorite performer a crocheted creature and a custom message. Crocheted plushies, handmade by Music Unlimited!
Potatoes, pickles, chicken nuggets, stars, and more.

Large Plushy-Gram
$15

Send your favorite performer a crocheted creature and a custom message. Crocheted plushies, handmade by Music Unlimited!
Potatoes, pickles, chicken nuggets, stars, and more.

Water bottle
$10
Blanket
$20
T-Shirt
$20
Sweatshirt
$30
Custom Price
Pay what you can

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