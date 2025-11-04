West Point Parents Club of South Florida

Offered by

West Point Parents Club of South Florida

About this shop

November 2025

Unisex Next Level Cotton Tee item
Unisex Next Level Cotton Tee
$30

Product Measurement:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Width XS (17 1/2) S(19) M(20 1/2) L(22) XL(24) 2XL(26) 3XL(28) 4XL(30)

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Unisex Next Level Long Sleeve Cotton Tee item
Unisex Next Level Long Sleeve Cotton Tee
$35

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Width XS (18 1/2) S (20) M (21 1/2) L (23 1/2) XL (25 1/2) 2XL (25 1/2) 3XL(27 1/2)

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District Triblend Crew Neck item
District Triblend Crew Neck
$30

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - XS (17 1/4) S (18 1/4) M (19 1/4) L (20 3/4) XL (22 1/4) 2XL ( 23 3/4) 3XL (25 3/4) 4XL (27 3/4)

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District Triblend V neck item
District Triblend V neck
$30

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - XS(17 1/4) S(18 1/4) M(19 1/4) L (20 3/4) XL (22 1/4) 2XL ( 24 1/4) 3XL (26 1/4) 4XL (28 1/4)

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District Triblend Racerback Tank item
District Triblend Racerback Tank
$25

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Bust Measurement - XS (15 1/4) S(16 1/4) M (17 1/4) L(18 3/4) XL(20 1/4) 2XL (22) 3XL (23 3/4) 4XL(25 1/2)

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Silver Men's Sport Teks item
Silver Men's Sport Teks
$30

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - XS (18 1/2) S (20) M (21 1/2) L (23) XL (24 1/2) 2XL (26) 3XL (28) 4XL (30)

0
Silver Women's Sport Teks item
Silver Women's Sport Teks
$30

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Bust Measurement - XS (18) S (19) M (20) L (21 1/2) XL (23) 2XL (24 1/2) 3XL (26 1/2) 4XL (28 1/2)

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Unisex Gildan Heavy Blend Hoodie item
Unisex Gildan Heavy Blend Hoodie
$40

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - S(20) M(22) L(24) XL(26) 2XL(28) 3XL(30) 4XL(32)

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