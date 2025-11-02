Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

Hosted by

Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

About this event

November 2025 Art Byte

zoom

AAE Member
Free

AAEC Member Districts enjoy free registration. 2024-2025–Alaska Gateway, Aleutians, Anchorage, Annette Island, Bering Strait, Fairbanks, Haines, Hoonah, Juneau, Kenai, Kodiak, Lake and Penn, LKSD, LYSD, Nome, Petersburg, Yukon Koyukuk, Bristol Bay Regional Career & Technical Education


Non-Member Distrstricts
$5

Member Districts: 2024-2025–Alaska Gateway, Aleutians, Anchorage, Annette Island, Bering Strait, Fairbanks, Haines, Hoonah, Juneau, Kenai, Kodiak, Lake and Penn, LKSD, LYSD, Nome, Petersburg, Yukon Koyukuk, Bristol Bay Regional Career & Technical Education


Add a donation for Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!