**New Date** January 2026 PHIL Up Your Cup: New Year Edition

Virtual

For Those Who Need It
free

This one's on the house. We're glad you're here!

Pay What You Can - $5
$5

Consider yourself a Small Brew Supporter. Your support helps keep thing percolating! Since this work is brewed from discretionary pots, every drop helps keep the kettle warm. We appreciate you!

Pay What You Can - $10
$10

Consider yourself a Classic Cup Contributor. Your support keeps the ideas flowing to help us sustain this unfunded series powered by passion (and caffeine) from our discretionary reserves. Thanks a latte!

Pay What You Can - $20
$20

Consider this a Double Shot of Generosity. Your support adds a strong boost to our work. Since PHIL Up Your Cup isn't grant-funded, your contribution helps us to keep showing up with bold and energizing content. Thanks for keeping cups and hearts full!

Pay What You Can - $50
$50

Consider this a "Coffee for the Crew" gesture. Big thanks to you for helping to keep our vibe and operations fully brewed!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing