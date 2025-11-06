November 29th KMS Weekly Makers Market

Registered 501c3's and Downtown Kissimmee Merchants are welcome to register at 50% discounted rate with submitted documentation. Registrations iare limited to 1 per quarter (4 per calendar year) on a first come first serve basis. KMS Members are welcomed to register for 1 free market per quarter (4 per calendar year) on a first come first serve basis. Please email [email protected] for verification and coupon code.