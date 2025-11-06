November Brandywine Heights PTC Raffles

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Beats Solo 4 Headphones- Black
35 chances available
Ninja Slushie Machine
35 chances available
Skylight Calendar- 15" white
35 chances available
Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine
35 chances available
2- $1000 Amazon gift cards. Buying a chance gives you the opportunity to win either gift card. Drawing for this item will take place LIVE at Little Shoppers Village on Friday November 21st!
200 chances being sold, drawing will take place regardless of how many chances ABOVE 100 are sold by Nov.21
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!