Brandywine Heights PTC

Offered by

Brandywine Heights PTC

About this shop

November Brandywine Heights PTC Raffles

Beats Headphones item
Beats Headphones
$7

Beats Solo 4 Headphones- Black

35 chances available

Ninja Slushie item
Ninja Slushie
$15

Ninja Slushie Machine

35 chances available

Skylight Calendar item
Skylight Calendar
$15

Skylight Calendar- 15" white

35 chances available

Bartesian Drink Machine item
Bartesian Drink Machine
$15

Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine
35 chances available

2- $1000 Amazon gift card item
2- $1000 Amazon gift card
$20

2- $1000 Amazon gift cards. Buying a chance gives you the opportunity to win either gift card. Drawing for this item will take place LIVE at Little Shoppers Village on Friday November 21st!

200 chances being sold, drawing will take place regardless of how many chances ABOVE 100 are sold by Nov.21

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!