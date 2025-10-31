November Brunch Connection

Hosted by
About this event
Thank you for joining our special Breakfast filled with connections that are meaningful. Ask how you can become a member and enjoy all the perks associated with being a member.
Your support as a member is everything to this Non Profit. If you feel led to donate please do and if you would like to look into how you can be a bigger part of leadership ladies ask a board member at the Breakfast.
