Speakeasy Comedy Benefit for ACROSS

Ste B, Opelika, AL 36801
You’re the first face at the hidden door — cool, calm, and collected. You know the password, maybe even who to let in. You’re part of the story now, one foot in the secret world.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No drinks are included in any ticket price so make sure you hit up the bar at Sneak and Dawdle and tip your bartenders well!
The band nods when you walk in. You’ve been around — know the crowd, know the rhythm, and you’ve got a favorite seat. You might not run the joint, but the joint wouldn’t feel right without you.
Throw in a few more bones with this ticket to support our food services. $10 extra allows us to buy 55 pounds of food at the food bank for our partners at Oak Street Community Center in Camp Hill.
You’ve got connections in the backroom and a laugh that carries across the room. When the lights dim and the jokes start flying, the performers look your way — you’re part of the magic.
Get preferred seating and a big hug (if you want) from our Executive Director, Warren Tidwell.
You’re not on the stage but your name’s on the envelope. The comedians, the crowd, the house? They all run smoother because of you. You don’t just get in the door; you own the key.
Get preferred seating and a private scheduled tour of the inner workings of the organization ACROSS. Also includes a big hug from our Executive Director.
The whispers start when you arrive. Everyone knows: this whole operation wouldn’t exist without you. You built the room, the stage, the story — and tonight, it’s yours.
Get your name or business promoted as a main sponsor or ACROSS. Includes all the benefits of lower ticket levels except this also includes a crisp high five from our Data and Financial Analyst Josh Martin.
No one sees you, but everyone feels your presence. Quietly generous, quietly essential — the kind of supporter who keeps the lights on and the laughter flowing.
For the anonymous donor and introverts who choose to be heard but not seen. All purchases are tax deductible so Josh Martin will still happily provide you with a donation letter and/or a crisp high five.
You don’t need to knock because you own the door. The laughter, the lights, the heartbeat of the room? It all runs on your generosity. Without you, the show doesn’t go on.
Includes all benefits of all ticket levels and an extra high five or two with more available on request!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!