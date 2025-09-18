November Fun Lunch: Culver's

Double Entree Meal
$17

This meal includes, a water, Vitner's chips, a vanilla custard and an extra entree.

All entrees come without toppings.

Plain ButterBurger w/ Cheese
$12

This meal includes, a water, Vitner's chips and a vanilla custard.

All entrees come without toppings.

Plain ButterBurger
$12

This meal includes, a water, Vitner's chips and a vanilla custard.

All entrees come without toppings.

2 Fried Chicken Tenders
$12.25

This meal includes, a water, Vitner's chips and a vanilla custard.

4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast- no bun
$14

This meal includes, a water, Vitner's chips and a vanilla custard.

All entrees come without toppings.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing