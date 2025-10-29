November Hoedown Online Auction

Immerse yourself in the calming beauty of Costa Rica with a tranquil escape to this beautiful

beachside resort and villa, a peaceful haven nestled in the lush paradise of Playa Hermosa.

Surrounded by tropical gardens and just minutes from the gentle waves of the Pacific, this

boutique resort offers a restful retreat where nature and relaxation meet in perfect harmony.

Begin each day with a daily gourmet breakfast, followed by leisurely lunches and exquisite

dinners, all crafted with fresh, local ingredients and served in a calming open-air setting. Savor

the flavors of Costa Rica as tropical breezes drift through the palms, and colorful birds call

from nearby trees.

Let your stress melt away with a 60-minute couples massage, offered in a peaceful garden

cabana or within the privacy of your villa, before exploring the nearby natural wonders of Playa

Hermosa. Whether lounging by the resort’s serene pool, wandering through sun-dappled trails,

or stargazing under the clear Costa Rican sky, the resort offers the perfect blend of comfort

and quiet adventure. Escape the ordinary as you trade city noise for ocean breeze and

fast-paced days for soothing sunsets. It’s time to unwind in tropical tranquility and embrace

the spirit of pura vida.