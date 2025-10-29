November Hoedown Online Auction

Hosted by
Our #1 Best Selling Band-Signed Guitar Of All Time
Fender Squier Stratocaster, Telecaster or similar — models and colors vary
Signed by: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman & Mick Taylor
“Abbey Road” — Autographed 8×10 Photo, plus 12″ Gold Record Album,
Mini Guitar and EIGHT (8) Vintage Replica Concert Tickets — Custom-
Designed Black Suede Matting & Museum-Quality Gold Frame.
Signed by: Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr
Includes Custom Designed Display Case and Nameplate – Autographed By
14 Patriots Legends
Signed by: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, Deion Branch,Julian
Edelman, Wes Welker, Bill Belichick, Tedy Bruschi, Malcolm Butler, Rodney
Harrison, Adam Vinatieri, Ty Law, Vince Wilfork, and John Hannah
Get swept away by the rhythms of unforgettable entertainment with your choice of destination
from this exclusive collection of legendary live music experiences. Revel in the electric energy of either the:
Las Vegas with The Sphere concert experience, featuring a 2-night Nevada stay for two at a four-star hotel on the world-famous Strip and a mind-blowing concert unlike any other. Soak in the natural beauty and epic acoustics of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where a 3-night Denver escape and dinner for two set the stage for a dazzling night under the Colorado stars. Head to the bright lights of Broadway with a New York City theater escape, complete with a 3-night stay, dinner at a popular Manhattan restaurant, and a choice of Broadway show. Head south to the soulful streets of New Orleans, where your jazz-filled getaway includes a 3-night stay, steamboat lunch cruise, gourmet dinner, and VIP entry to a live jazz performance. Or dive into country music’s history and heartland with The Grand Ole Opry Galore, featuring sensational show tickets, a guided backstage tour, dinner at Kayne Prime, and a 3-night stay in Nashville. Choose your stage and let the show-stopping sounds of the city move you on an iconic musical getaway.
Stay in sun-kissed Mexico; the choice of city is yours! Four Diamond Luxury Mexico Resort is your new home, with your Master Room featuring a king-size bed or two double beds, a
bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, a TV, Wi-Fi and a private terrace with resplendent views. The resort offers a wide variety of activities and several beautiful pools and water features to
explore. Now the cities. Nuevo Vallarta is home to an Aqua Park, Kids Club, Lazy River, and two beautiful, well-appointed spas. There are two 18-hole signature golf courses and a 10-hole
par 3. The Riviera Maya resort features gourmet cuisine from all around the world, including the only Cirque du Soleil dinner show in Mexico. Golfers can choose to enjoy the Nicklaus Par
Three Experience. Acapulco luxury resort pampers guests with its spacious rooms, private pools and sprawling Lazy River. Arrive at the resort in Puerto Peñasco and enter a land of
magic and fascination. Seated between the Sea of Cortez and the Sonoran Desert, Puerto Peñasco is a unique environment made for stargazing, adventure, and exploration.
Immerse yourself in the calming beauty of Costa Rica with a tranquil escape to this beautiful
beachside resort and villa, a peaceful haven nestled in the lush paradise of Playa Hermosa.
Surrounded by tropical gardens and just minutes from the gentle waves of the Pacific, this
boutique resort offers a restful retreat where nature and relaxation meet in perfect harmony.
Begin each day with a daily gourmet breakfast, followed by leisurely lunches and exquisite
dinners, all crafted with fresh, local ingredients and served in a calming open-air setting. Savor
the flavors of Costa Rica as tropical breezes drift through the palms, and colorful birds call
from nearby trees.
Let your stress melt away with a 60-minute couples massage, offered in a peaceful garden
cabana or within the privacy of your villa, before exploring the nearby natural wonders of Playa
Hermosa. Whether lounging by the resort’s serene pool, wandering through sun-dappled trails,
or stargazing under the clear Costa Rican sky, the resort offers the perfect blend of comfort
and quiet adventure. Escape the ordinary as you trade city noise for ocean breeze and
fast-paced days for soothing sunsets. It’s time to unwind in tropical tranquility and embrace
the spirit of pura vida.
Choose between St. Maarten, Costa Rica or Barbados for (4)
Tropical Beach Collection - Getaway to your dream tropical paradise with your choice of dazzling destination from our
exclusive collection of radiant private residences. Immerse yourself in the vibrant allure of St.
Maarten with a luxurious stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo. Located on the island’s
most serene Caribbean seaside, this tropical paradise overlooks wondrous white sand
beaches and crystalline waters perfect for days of radiant relaxation. Or journey to the
picturesque Los Suenos Costa Rica Resort and Marina, where your 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom
condo in the central Pacific awaits. Here, the lush greenery meets azure waters, creating a
breathtaking backdrop for your adventure. Engage in thrilling water sports, or relax in your
private oasis as the gentle ocean breeze caresses your skin, transporting you to sheer bliss. Or
escape to beautiful Barbados, where your beachfront 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo offers
awe-inspiring ocean views. Stroll along powdery white beaches, immerse yourself in the
vibrant local culture, and delight in the rhythmic sounds of calypso music. As the sun sets over
the shimmering horizon, you’ll find yourself enchanted by the island’s tropical magic. Choose
your paradise, and let the tranquil waves wash your worries away in these exquisite tropical
retreats.
