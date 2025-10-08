November Kids Club

Connect & Create - 212 High Street Waterford

November 2nd - Handprint Turkey Canvas
$5

Come join us for Kids Club, where we’ll be creating adorable turkeys made from your child’s handprints!

November 9th - Gratitude Jars
$5

Join us at Kids Club as we create beautiful Gratitude Jars — a fun way to celebrate thankfulness and creativity!

November 16th - Pinecone Turkeys
$5

Create your own pinecone turkey and enjoy some fall fun with friends!

November 23rd - Fall Leaf Suncatchers
$5

Kids will create their own fall leaf suncatchers — the perfect way to capture the colors of autumn. 🍁

Everything Ticket
$15

Reserve your seat in all 4 November Classes and save $5!

All supplies included for all 4 classes!

Add a donation for WECAN-Waterford Economic Community Action Network

$

