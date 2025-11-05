November Shrine Club Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy Hot Family Style Appetizers including Sicilian Fried Calamari, Stuffed Mushrooms, Clams Casino, Eggplant Rollatini, and a Chef's selection of wood fired pizzas. The Main Entree for this ticket is Chicken Marsala.
Enjoy Hot Family Style Appetizers including Sicilian Fried Calamari, Stuffed Mushrooms, Clams Casino, Eggplant Rollatini, and a Chef's selection of wood fired pizzas. The Main Entree for this ticket is Shrimp Scampi.
Enjoy Hot Family Style Appetizers including Sicilian Fried Calamari, Stuffed Mushrooms, Clams Casino, Eggplant Rollatini, and a Chef's selection of wood fired pizzas. The Main Entree for this ticket is Veal Saltimbocca.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!