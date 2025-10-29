November Silent Auction Benefiting the Serenity Project

Value: $750

Donated by Open Doors

Printemps by Dana Beringer 24 × 30

Beringer Studios

Local artist Dana Beringer's concept of art as a direct, immediate expression of the artist's inner state appeals to the viewer's intuitive approach to her work. Many of her works draw us into a serene purposeful place almost sacred. She has a range of subject matter that includes figures landscapes and abstracts. Some pieces exude a dramatization of nature and the sea. Her palette is at times black and white and often displays of color. Dana's art expands from sketches. The technique of building upon layers with muted color adds texture and depth. Some of her canvases are almost transparent with sweeping hints of color. Her paintings come alive in an abstract expressionist style. She plays structure against freedom.

Dana Beringer's art is an improvisational expression of her ideas. She has been painting since an early age. She has exhibited and sold in the United States and Europe. Her work has been photographed and published.

The artist holds a BFA from CUA in Washington D.C.and a Master's in Art Therapy from CNR in New York.