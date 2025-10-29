November Silent Auction Benefiting the Serenity Project

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value: $750
Donated by Open Doors
Printemps by Dana Beringer 24 × 30
Beringer Studios
Local artist Dana Beringer's concept of art as a direct, immediate expression of the artist's inner state appeals to the viewer's intuitive approach to her work. Many of her works draw us into a serene purposeful place almost sacred. She has a range of subject matter that includes figures landscapes and abstracts. Some pieces exude a dramatization of nature and the sea. Her palette is at times black and white and often displays of color. Dana's art expands from sketches. The technique of building upon layers with muted color adds texture and depth. Some of her canvases are almost transparent with sweeping hints of color. Her paintings come alive in an abstract expressionist style. She plays structure against freedom.
Dana Beringer's art is an improvisational expression of her ideas. She has been painting since an early age. She has exhibited and sold in the United States and Europe. Her work has been photographed and published.
The artist holds a BFA from CUA in Washington D.C.and a Master's in Art Therapy from CNR in New York.
Starting bid
Value: $750
Donated by Open Doors
Union Station - Denver 30x40 in acrylic on canvas by Artist Elisa Groglio.
Elisa Groglio works in a variety of media, and is not afraid to mix both traditional and digital methods. She holds a BFA in illustration from Pratt
Institute and an MA in Art Education from the College of New Rochelle.
Besides being an active painter, exhibiting artist, illustrator and graphic designer she is also an award winning art educator teaching at the high school and college levels.
She explores a wide variety of subject matter in various media and can be recognized by her distinctive signature line and bold, expressive use of
color and composition.
Elisa is currently exhibiting her work in Stamford, CT and is a member of the Loft Artists Association and Stamford Art Association. Former active
studio artist and exhibiting member at Denver Art Society from 2014-
2023.
groglioart.com
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Bareburger donated by Bareburger
Starting bid
Value: $109
Donated by Adam Broderick
1 hour massage
Starting bid
Value: $325
Donated by Mike Allen
Starting bid
$500 Gift Card for Judge Manning Horse Transportation donated by Judge Manning.
Starting bid
Value: $875
SEL Photo Session (25-75 low res digitals + 1 8x10 print) Will travel anywhere within Fairfield/Westchester Area
Starting bid
Value of $1,500.
10 lesson package to be used by November 2026.
