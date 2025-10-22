November/December WOH Learning Centers Classes Payment Form

1111 6th St

Greeley, CO 80631, USA

The Art of Drawing-Ages 5-7 Pay In Advance Single Registrant item
The Art of Drawing-Ages 5-7 Pay In Advance Single Registrant
$90

Single Registrant-Cost is $90 if paid in full before the first day of class. ($10 discount)


*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing-Ages 5-7 Multi-sibling Discount item
The Art of Drawing-Ages 5-7 Multi-sibling Discount
$50

If you have already registered and prepaid one child, get the second registration 50% off with early registration/payment. ($50 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing Ages 5-7 Drop-Off First Day of Classes item
The Art of Drawing Ages 5-7 Drop-Off First Day of Classes
$100

For those who do not prepay or register before the first day of class. (Full Price)

*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing-Age 8-12 Pay In Advance Single Registrant item
The Art of Drawing-Age 8-12 Pay In Advance Single Registrant
$90

Single Registrant-Cost is $90 if paid in full before the first day of class. ($10 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing-Ages 8-12 Multi-sibling Discount item
The Art of Drawing-Ages 8-12 Multi-sibling Discount
$50

If you have already registered and prepaid one child, get the second registration 50% off with early registration/payment. ($50 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing Ages 8-12 Drop-Off First Day of Classes item
The Art of Drawing Ages 8-12 Drop-Off First Day of Classes
$100

For those who do not prepay or register before the first day of class. (Full Price)

*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing-Age 13-17 Pay Advance Single Registrant item
The Art of Drawing-Age 13-17 Pay Advance Single Registrant
$90

Single Registrant-Cost is $90 if paid in full before the first day of class. ($10 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing-Ages 13-17 Multi-sibling Discount item
The Art of Drawing-Ages 13-17 Multi-sibling Discount
$50

If you have already registered and prepaid one child, get the second registration 50% off with early registration/payment. ($50 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

The Art of Drawing Ages 13-17 Drop-Off First Day of Classes item
The Art of Drawing Ages 13-17 Drop-Off First Day of Classes
$100

For those who do not prepay or register before the first day of class. (Full Price)

*Absences are non-fundable.

Cricuts, cups, ceramics Pay In Advance Single Registrant item
Cricuts, cups, ceramics Pay In Advance Single Registrant
$90

Single Registrant-Cost is $90 if paid in full before the first day of class. ($10 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

Cricuts, cups, ceramics Multi-sibling Discount item
Cricuts, cups, ceramics Multi-sibling Discount
$50

If you have already registered and prepaid one child, get the second registration 50% off with early registration/payment. ($50 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

Cricut, cups and ceramics Drop-Off First Day of Classes item
Cricut, cups and ceramics Drop-Off First Day of Classes
$100

For those who do not prepay or register before the first day of class. (Full Price)

*Absences are non-fundable.

Sensory Class-Slime! Pay in Advance Single Registrant item
Sensory Class-Slime! Pay in Advance Single Registrant
$40

Single Registrant-Cost is $40 if paid in full before the first day of class. ($10 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

Sensory Class-Slime! Pay in Advance Multi-sibling Discount item
Sensory Class-Slime! Pay in Advance Multi-sibling Discount
$25

If you have already registered and prepaid one child, get the second registration 50% off with early registration/payment. ($25 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

Sensory Class-Slime! Drop-Off First Day of Classes item
Sensory Class-Slime! Drop-Off First Day of Classes
$50

For those who do not prepay or register before the first day of class. (Full Price)

*Absences are non-fundable.

Sensory Class-Sand! Pay in Advance Single Registrant item
Sensory Class-Sand! Pay in Advance Single Registrant
$40

Single Registrant-Cost is $40 if paid in full before the first day of class. ($10 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

Sensory Class-Sand! Pay in Advance Multi-sibling Discount item
Sensory Class-Sand! Pay in Advance Multi-sibling Discount
$25

If you have already registered and prepaid one child, get the second registration 50% off with early registration/payment. ($25 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

Sensory Class-Sand! Drop-Off First Day of Classes item
Sensory Class-Sand! Drop-Off First Day of Classes
$50

For those who do not prepay or register before the first day of class. (Full Price)

*Absences are non-fundable.

ASL-Ages 10-13 Pay in Advance Single Registrant item
ASL-Ages 10-13 Pay in Advance Single Registrant
$160

Single Registrant-Cost is $160 if paid in full before the first day of class. ($40 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

ASL Pay in Advance Multi-sibling Discount item
ASL Pay in Advance Multi-sibling Discount
$100

If you have already registered and prepaid one child, get the second registration 50% off with early registration/payment. ($100 discount)

*Absences are non-fundable

ASL Drop-Off First Day of Classes item
ASL Drop-Off First Day of Classes
$200

For those who do not prepay or register before the first day of class. (Full Price)

*Absences are non-fundable.

ASL 1/2 and 1/2 Payment item
ASL 1/2 and 1/2 Payment
$100

Split the ASL fee into two payments, one in advance and the second payment is due the day of the first class.

*Absences are non-fundable.

Christmas Wrap & Parents Night Out item
Christmas Wrap & Parents Night Out
$35

Your child will have their choice of projects based on age level that they can create for you as a Christmas present while you 3 hours to have a night out for dinner and shopping or errands!

