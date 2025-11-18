Hosted by

NOVICE REGATTA SPONSORSHIP 2026

3401 S Hiawassee Rd

Orlando, FL 32835, USA

Light Tower Sponsor
$300

2 left!

This entry-level sponsorship is ideal for small businesses or individuals. Sponsors are recognized with their name listed on official event materials and receive shout-outs on social media platforms.

Official Lunch Sponsor
$500

2 left!

The Official Lunch Sponsor's name is displayed at the registration area tables throughout the event day, in addition to being included on all event materials

Port-A-Potty Sponsor
$1,500

2 left!

This sponsor level increases your presence with a medium-sized logo featured on t-shirts, flyers, and a sign near the bathrooms as well as acknowledgment during regatta’s opening ceremony.

Boat Sponsor Officials
$2,000

2 left!

Sponsors at this level will have their name featured on all official boats during the regatta, as well as their company logo displayed on T-shirts and all printed event materials.

Park Ranger Sponsor
$5,500

2 left!

This sponsorship covers park fees and permits required for the event day. Park Ranger Sponsors receive access to a promotional tent, have their name displayed at the regatta, and are recognized across all printed materials.

VENDOR TENT
$250

2 left!

You will be able to set up a 10x10 tent to sell goods and services set up at 7am till 3:00 pm


*No rowing merchandise can be sold


