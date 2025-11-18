NOVICE REGATTA SPONSORSHIP 2026

Hosted by
About this event
2 left!
This entry-level sponsorship is ideal for small businesses or individuals. Sponsors are recognized with their name listed on official event materials and receive shout-outs on social media platforms.
2 left!
The Official Lunch Sponsor's name is displayed at the registration area tables throughout the event day, in addition to being included on all event materials
2 left!
This sponsor level increases your presence with a medium-sized logo featured on t-shirts, flyers, and a sign near the bathrooms as well as acknowledgment during regatta’s opening ceremony.
2 left!
Sponsors at this level will have their name featured on all official boats during the regatta, as well as their company logo displayed on T-shirts and all printed event materials.
2 left!
This sponsorship covers park fees and permits required for the event day. Park Ranger Sponsors receive access to a promotional tent, have their name displayed at the regatta, and are recognized across all printed materials.
2 left!
You will be able to set up a 10x10 tent to sell goods and services set up at 7am till 3:00 pm
*No rowing merchandise can be sold
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!