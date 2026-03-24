External Training from Novogradac WAHN U Student Only Discounts

***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.





Learn the fundamental concepts of allocation and underwriting. Through class participation and homework assignments, attendees will increase their understanding of what is necessary to start work in these areas. The content would be useful for developers, equity providers, lenders, attorneys and agency staff. Registrants also will have the option to earn a certificate by passing weekly tests.





Eligibility: Anyone

Format: Online lectures via Zoom

When: Thursdays, March 26-April 30, 3 p.m. ET

Length: 1 hour and 30 minutes each

Homework: Four self-graded assignments

Reading: Introduction to LIHTCs (recommended to read in advance)

Sample Certificate

Certification Exam Information

On the day of each session, the certification exam corresponding to that session will open. To be eligible for the certificate, participants must complete each of the six exams within three weeks of the exams opening and obtain a passing score on each exam. The exams are graded by Mark Shelburne on a curve; therefore, results are not final until graded. Please view the individual exam tabs for the respective due dates.

Topics Covered:

March 26 - Introduction

Basics of how the program operates

The four main components

Finding rent and income limits

April 2 - Eligible Basis and Boost

Understanding the overall concepts

Applying these concepts to examples

The three kinds of 30% boost

April 9 - Applicable Fraction and Tax Credit Rate

Setting up the spreadsheet

Changing variables to see the effects

April 16 - Equity Investment

Ownership entity structure

Types of risks

Time value of money

April 23 - Qualified Allocation Plans

Federal legal requirements

The four main components

Practical realities of implementation

April 30 - Post-Award