External Training from Novogradac WAHN U Student Only Discounts

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About this event
***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.
Learn the fundamental concepts of allocation and underwriting. Through class participation and homework assignments, attendees will increase their understanding of what is necessary to start work in these areas. The content would be useful for developers, equity providers, lenders, attorneys and agency staff. Registrants also will have the option to earn a certificate by passing weekly tests.
Eligibility: Anyone
Format: Online lectures via Zoom
When: Thursdays, March 26-April 30, 3 p.m. ET
Length: 1 hour and 30 minutes each
Homework: Four self-graded assignments
Reading: Introduction to LIHTCs (recommended to read in advance)
Sample Certificate
On the day of each session, the certification exam corresponding to that session will open. To be eligible for the certificate, participants must complete each of the six exams within three weeks of the exams opening and obtain a passing score on each exam. The exams are graded by Mark Shelburne on a curve; therefore, results are not final until graded. Please view the individual exam tabs for the respective due dates.
***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.
DATES: Wednesday April 1 – Thursday April 21:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET (10:00 am to 12:00 pm PT)
This webinar provides a look at several crucial factors of a low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) property's construction completion and initial lease up that—if ignored or not properly understood—can jeopardize its ability to maximize both its first-year and its Year 2 through Year 10 tax credits.
***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.
DATES:Friday April 101:00 pm to 3:30 pm ET (10:00 am to 12:30 pm PT)
This webinar presents an overview of how development teams use private activity bonds, 4% low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs) and other sources to finance affordable multifamily rental housing properties.
***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.
The Novogradac Basic LIHTC Property Compliance Online Workshop is a 10.5-hour, three-day course, led by knowledgeable instructors, to provide attendees with up-to-date knowledge critical to property managers of low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) properties as they qualify households and maintain compliance with LIHTC rules. At the conclusion of the workshop, attendees have the opportunity to pass an exam to obtain the Novogradac Property Compliance Certification (NPCC), a certification for members of the LIHTC community.
UPDATE: After several years of hosting one, single LIHTC property compliance workshop, Novogradac is pleased to announce that it is hosting a "Basic" and a "Beyond Basic" LIHTC property compliance workshop. This basic workshop focuses primarily on common concepts most relevant to property managers' task of screening low-income households for eligibility and keeping units qualified. The advanced workshop goes beyond those basic concepts and addresses more strategic aspects of maximizing LIHTCs.
See general information about the Novogradac Property Compliance Certification
Dates: Tue., April 21 - Thu., April 23
Start/End Times: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT)*
Online NPCC Exam: Opens Day 3 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) and closes 10 business days later
*Each day will have multiple breaks during the session.
If you are not able to attend the live workshop, you can find the on-demand version here.
***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.
This webinar explains the tax issues associated with exit strategies available to parties of a new markets tax credit (NMTC) investment after the compliance period ends.
This webinar airs Thursday, May 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT). Purchasers of the live webinar will receive access to the recording for their personal viewing until one year after the live broadcast.
***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.
For years there has been an understanding that low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) applicants must either choose the 9%, per-capita credit route or instead pursue volume-cap, private activity bonds and claim 4% credits. This webinar addresses how LIHTC applicants can pursue both 9% and 4% credits for the same development and how several states are making that option more navigable.
This webinar airs Thursday, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT). Purchasers of the live webinar will receive access to the recording for their personal viewing until one year after the live broadcast
***THIS IS JUST A SIGN-UP FORM. THE COURSES ARE NOT FREE. You will receive further instructions once this form is filled out.
Learn the fundamentals of the new markets tax credit (NMTC) incentive, including the background; roles of significant players; the alphabet soup of CDEs, QEIs, QLICIs and QALICBs; how to avoid recapture and more; from experts with years of experience consulting on NMTC investments.
This webinar airs Thursday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT). Purchasers of the live webinar will receive access to the recording for their personal viewing until one year after the live broadcast.
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