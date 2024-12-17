Novy's Ark Artisan Market

Beautifully rustic and available as a set, one tree is 10" tall, 6" at it's widest point and the other is 7" tall and 4.5" at it's widest point. Perfect on their own or for crafty people to include in their own existing decorations.
Dog Pouch
$15
Handmade Dog Pouch made by Christine Henry. Measures 8" x 8" with a zipper closure.
Horse's Ass 1930's-40's by Joe Schwartz
$100
Matted Measures 11" W x 14" H
Joe Schwartz (1913-2013) was born to immigrant parents from Eastern Europe, on the top floor of the tenement building in Brooklyn, New York. Schwartz’s camera became his notes, sketches, diary, memory identifiers, and his key to the many doors he was afraid to open without the use of the lens. His camera was used, not as an intruder, but as a participant in each scene. Mr. Schwartz passed away in Atascadero, CA in 2013. His biography can be found on his web page. https://joeschwartzphoto.com/pages/biography
Lonely Tiger New Yok City Zoo by Joe Schwartz
$100
Matted Measures 10" x 8"
Joe Schwartz (1913-2013) was born to immigrant parents from Eastern Europe, on the top floor of the tenement building in Brooklyn, New York. Schwartz’s camera became his notes, sketches, diary, memory identifiers, and his key to the many doors he was afraid to open without the use of the lens. His camera was used, not as an intruder, but as a participant in each scene. Mr. Schwartz passed away in Atascadero, CA in 2013. His biography can be found on his web page. https://joeschwartzphoto.com/pages/biography
New York City Apartment Kitty 1930's-40's by Joe Schwartz
$100
Matted Measures 14" W x 11" H
Joe Schwartz (1913-2013) was born to immigrant parents from Eastern Europe, on the top floor of the tenement building in Brooklyn, New York. Schwartz’s camera became his notes, sketches, diary, memory identifiers, and his key to the many doors he was afraid to open without the use of the lens. His camera was used, not as an intruder, but as a participant in each scene. Mr. Schwartz passed away in Atascadero, CA in 2013. His biography can be found on his web page. https://joeschwartzphoto.com/pages/biography
Quilted Scotties
$100
This charming quilted piece measures 45" x 45". The detail is amazing with each Scottie getting an individual collar!
Quilted Sail Boats
$100
This adorable quilted piece measures 47.5" x 47.5". Perfect for a baby shower gift or for grownups with a love of sailing.
Quilted Colorful Blocks & Cherries
$50
This lovely quilted piece measures 28.5" x 25.5". Picture it on a wall or perhaps on the back of your favorite seat.
Wooden Keepsake Box
$100
This beautiful handmade piece comes with a surprise: How to open it! Place on a flat smooth surface and spin the handle! Box measures 8.5" x 6", lid and bottom measure 9.5" x 7"
Dog Neck Kerchiefs
$15
Set of 6 holiday themed "bandanas" that you slide your pups (or cat's) collar through. These are basically one size fits all but will look considerably different on a Chihuahua collar than it will on a Great Dane collar! Three are 5.5" across, one is 6.5", one is 6.25" and the last on is 8.25" across.
Variety of 20 Ornaments!
$35
We received so many lovely ornaments, handmade by our supporters for our in person fundraisers this year. We really want to share so they are enjoyed on your tree this Christmas. Ornaments have been randomly selected. We tried to included multiple craft types in each set. 5 sets available (maybe more...we'll see as we go!)
Charcuterie Board with Handle
$50
This piece is made from Arizona mesquite with food safe finish (bees wax and mineral oil. It measures 21.5" long with the handle, the remaining space is 15.5" x 7"
Charcuterie Board
$40
This piece is made from Arizona mesquite with food safe finish (bees wax and mineral oil. It measures 15" long x 6" on one end and 8" one the other end.
Dog Purse
$25
Super cute polka dot pup purse. Measures 10.5" x 8", with the handle it is 17" long.
Dalmatian Painting By Jeri Edwards
$100
Arroyo Grande, CA based Jeri Edwards is a naturalist, wildlife and habitat advocate, poet, and visual artist. She donated this Dalmatian painting (framed 15.5" x 12.5") as well as a Pug painting (separate listing). Jeri has also generously offered to do a custom portrait of YOUR pet and will donate the proceeds to Novy's Ark. @jeri2ravensstudio
Pug Painting By Jeri Edwards
$100
Arroyo Grande, CA based Jeri Edwards is a naturalist, wildlife and habitat advocate, poet, and visual artist. She donated this Pug painting (framed 15.5" x 12.5") as well as a Dalmatian painting (separate listing). Jeri has also generously offered to do a custom portrait of YOUR pet and will donate the proceeds to Novy's Ark. @jeri2ravensstudio
Abstract Art
$20
What does this look like to you? The ocean? An orchid? The magic of this piece is that what you see is what it is. Measures 8.5" x 8.5"
