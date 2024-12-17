Novy's Ark Artisan Market

Matted Measures 11" W x 14" H Joe Schwartz (1913-2013) was born to immigrant parents from Eastern Europe, on the top floor of the tenement building in Brooklyn, New York. Schwartz’s camera became his notes, sketches, diary, memory identifiers, and his key to the many doors he was afraid to open without the use of the lens. His camera was used, not as an intruder, but as a participant in each scene. Mr. Schwartz passed away in Atascadero, CA in 2013. His biography can be found on his web page. https://joeschwartzphoto.com/pages/biography

