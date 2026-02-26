Nozzlemen Mc Chapter 4

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Nozzlemen Mc Chapter 4

About this event

Nozzlemen M/C Chapter 4 Annual "Squanch" Golf Outing

5123 St Anthony Rd

Ottawa Lake, MI 49267, USA

4-Player Team
$320

4 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for a foursome to the event, incudes 18 holes of golf, cart, hot dog & pop at the turn and lunch following event.


Registration opens at 7am

Shotgun start at 8am

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Hole sponsorship, get your business advertised on a sign at a hole. Please email your company artwork file to [email protected]

Lunch Only
$20

Don't want to golf but still want to come and support the event? Join us for lunch only at the end of the event. Plan to arrive around Noon for lunch and to check out the raffle items available.

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Can't make it at all but still want to help? Donation only option available

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!