Nozzlemen M/C Chapter 4 Annual "Squanch" Golf Outing

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About this event
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Entry for a foursome to the event, incudes 18 holes of golf, cart, hot dog & pop at the turn and lunch following event.
Registration opens at 7am
Shotgun start at 8am
Hole sponsorship, get your business advertised on a sign at a hole. Please email your company artwork file to [email protected]
Don't want to golf but still want to come and support the event? Join us for lunch only at the end of the event. Plan to arrive around Noon for lunch and to check out the raffle items available.
Can't make it at all but still want to help? Donation only option available
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