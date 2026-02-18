Hosted by

Naples Park Area Association

About this event

Free! NPAA Art, Craft and Food Fair

654 104th Ave N Naples Park

Outdoor Vendor Tent Space
$40

Vendor supplies tent, table, chairs. Setup on Friday, 4-7 or Saturday am at 7:30.

For more info contact Beryl at [email protected] 914 424-3400

Outside Vendor Table
$20

Vendor supplies table. Setup on Saturday at 7:30. For more information contact Beryl at [email protected] 914 424-3400

Indoor Space for Garage Sale Items
$25

Bring your items for sale and keep all proceeds. NPAA Supplies a table and chair. Setup on Saturday at 7:30.

For more information contact Beryl at [email protected] 914 424-3400

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