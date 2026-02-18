Free! NPAA Art, Craft and Food Fair

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About this event
Vendor supplies tent, table, chairs. Setup on Friday, 4-7 or Saturday am at 7:30.
For more info contact Beryl at [email protected] 914 424-3400
Vendor supplies table. Setup on Saturday at 7:30. For more information contact Beryl at [email protected] 914 424-3400
Bring your items for sale and keep all proceeds. NPAA Supplies a table and chair. Setup on Saturday at 7:30.
For more information contact Beryl at [email protected] 914 424-3400
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!