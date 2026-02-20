Cameron County Public Library

NPCR First Aid/CPR Classes at Barbara Moscato Brown Library

27 W 4th St

Emporium, PA 15834, USA

Both CPR and First AID - Full DAY (10AM-4PM)
$20

This will offer admission to BOTH the CPR/AED class PLUS the FIRST AID class and will be from 10AM to 4PM with 1 hour break for lunch.


Be sure to select the DATE with times set for 10AM-4PM, not 1/2 day class.

ONE CLASS ONLY - Choose EITHER Morning or Afternoon session
$10

This will offer admission to ONE class only. Choose ONLY ONE of the two classes offered.

Choose CPR/AED from 10AM to 1PM

OR

Choose First Aid from 2PM to 4PM


Be sure to choose the correct date and time for the class you want to take.

