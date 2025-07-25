New Perspective Foundation

New Perspective Foundation

NPF Fundraiser Raffle

50/50 $1 Raffle Ticket
$1

$1/ticket for a chance to win! Whatever the final pot is worth, 50% goes to the foundation, 50% goest to the winning ticket!

50/50 $5 for 6 Raffle Tickets
$5

Get 6 Tickets for the price of 5 and a chance to win the 50/50.

$1 Basket Raffle Tickets
$10

Purchase 5 tickets for a chance to win one of our amazing baskets and memorabilia items.

$5 for 6 Basket Raffle Tickets
$5

Purchase 13 tickets for a chance to win one of our amazing baskets and memorabilia items.

Putting String
$25

Purchase a 6 foot "gimme" string for putting. If your ball is within the string, its considered a gimme!

Mulligans
$20

1 per 9 holes

Add a donation for New Perspective Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!