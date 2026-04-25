NPNS 2026 Flash Sale

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Starting bid
One Month Pass. We all know someone who does F45, and now is your chance to try it! F45 Training is a global fitness community specializing in innovative, 45-minute, high-intensity group workouts that combine functional training, circuit, and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training). Designed to improve energy and build lean muscle, F45 sessions are fast-paced, technology-driven, and foster a supportive team environment. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
Brand new stationary set in shrink wrapped box. Includes 20 envelopes with letterhead, ruler journal, wax seal, crest paper weight. The perfect gift for anyone reading the Harry Potter Series. *Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Starting bid
Brand new journal & pen set in shrink wrapped box. Perfect for the Harry Potter enthusiast in your life! *Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Starting bid
$50 gift card for i9 Novato league, youth M logo jersey, logo baseball hat, youth size football, youth size basketball. i9 Sports Novato offers recreational youth sports leagues for kids ages 3–14, featuring soccer, flag football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball at locations like Novato High and San Marin High. Focusing on convenience and fun, they feature Saturday or Sunday games with same-day practices, no tryouts, and a volunteer-based coaching model. (Pick up physical certificate & gift basket @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
This certificate allows you to save $75 on an award winning Marin Treks Reptile Birthday Party. Marin Treks in Novato is an outdoor science education company. Led by educator Brian Campopiano (known as "Mr. C"), with a focus on hands-on learning through interaction with live reptiles, amphibians, and insects. 1 certificate per party. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
This certificate allows you to save $75 on an award winning Marin Treks Reptile Birthday Party. Marin Treks in Novato is an outdoor science education company. Led by educator Brian Campopiano (known as "Mr. C"), with a focus on hands-on learning through interaction with live reptiles, amphibians, and insects. 1 certificate per party. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
One 30 minute Ion Cell Foot Cleanse. An ion cell foot cleanse is a detoxification process that involves immersing the feet in a bath infused with electrically charged water. This method is based on the principle of ionization, where the process generates positively and negatively charged ions. The foot bath typically uses a device that creates an electrical current through the water, promoting the release of toxins from the body via the feet. Located in Larkspur. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
One 30 minute Ion Cell Foot Cleanse. An ion cell foot cleanse is a detoxification process that involves immersing the feet in a bath infused with electrically charged water. This method is based on the principle of ionization, where the process generates positively and negatively charged ions. The foot bath typically uses a device that creates an electrical current through the water, promoting the release of toxins from the body via the feet. Located in Larkspur. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
1 necklace - pearl drop shaped pearl necklace on silver color petite paperclip chain. *Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Starting bid
1 Custom Built Mud Kitchen (usually around 3-4 feet wide, 3-4 feet tall) by teacher Laurynn. This mud kitchen can be customized to fit your space/child’s height and vision. Please allow up to 1 month to be made. Assembly may take place in your yard as I do not have access to a truck.
* Must be in Novato, CA*.
Starting bid
Brand new tarot deck in shrink wrapped box. *Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Starting bid
1 free week of classes. Must be activated on or before 10/31/2026. Can only be used @ Novato Orange Theory Fitness location. Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) is a science-backed, technology-tracked, one-hour group workout designed to supercharge your metabolism. It utilizes heart rate-based interval training to help members burn fat and calories both during and for up to 24 hours after class through a physiological effect called "afterburn" (EPOC). (Pick up physical certificate & swag bag @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
Poppy Dentist kids gift basket - includes: Oral B spiderman rechargeable toothbrus, coloring book, watercolor paints, slinky, sensory ball, bubbles, Hiya sample. *Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Starting bid
Pure Barre is a high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout that blends elements of ballet, Pilates, and yoga. Its signature technique focuses on small, controlled isometric movements designed to strengthen and tone muscles to the point of fatigue—often referred to in class as "the shake". *Novato location only. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Pure Barre is a high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout that blends elements of ballet, Pilates, and yoga. Its signature technique focuses on small, controlled isometric movements designed to strengthen and tone muscles to the point of fatigue—often referred to in class as "the shake". *Novato location only. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
Hair color & cut up to $350 in services. Studio Joi - Hair Therapy is a specialized hair salon in Mill Valley, California recognized as a premier curly hair specialist in the Marin area. The studio, led by Joi Gayles, offers a warm, welcoming environment focused on expert care for curls, waves, coils, and textured hair. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card. Super Duper Burgers is a Bay Area-based "fast-casual" chain known for its "fast food burgers with slow food values". Their core menu is built around high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, featuring beef that is never frozen, humanely raised, and ground fresh daily. (Pick up physical certificate @ NPNS Preschool in Novato).
Starting bid
One month membership. Tech Lab Jiu Jitsu is proudly located in beautiful Marin County, just 40 minutes north of San Francisco, in the heart of Novato at the San Marin Plaza off San Marin Drive. We are a family-owned and operated academy dedicated to providing high-quality Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and self-defense training for both kids and adults.
Our mission is to create a safe, structured, and supportive environment where students of all ages can build confidence, discipline, and real-world skills through Jiu Jitsu. Whether you’re enrolling your child in their first martial arts class or stepping onto the mats yourself, our coaching team is committed to helping every student grow at their own pace. *Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Starting bid
3 class pack - can be used for: Kids Yoga & Music or Kids Yoga. Wee Yogis - Through love, patience and joy, Wee Yogis uses yoga and music to help children create a mind & body connection that decreases stress, builds confidence and maintains a connection to childlike wonder. *Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Starting bid
Housed in an exclusive box designed in shades of green and gold and inspired by the architecture of the Emerald City, this stunning advent calendar contains 12 premium collectible items to delight any adult fan.
“Get your hands on the Wicked Advent Calendars before they sell out… Don't wait to buy them, because they will be pop-u-lar. Last year, the Wicked advent calendar sold out faster than Galinda could do a hair flip. The calendars will arrive before the movie comes out. It'll take the might of a wizard to keep from peeking into the doors and seeing what could be in store.”
- – Good Housekeeping
Pick up @ NPNS in Novato
Contents include a mini salt and pepper set, metal bookmark, stylized pen and notebook, pin badge, magnet and paperweight.
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