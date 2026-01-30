Nonprofit Professionals of Color Collective

Offered by

Nonprofit Professionals of Color Collective

About the memberships

Organizational Membership- Micro / Grassroots Org

Aligned Membership
$560

Valid until March 6, 2027

This level is for organizations that are:

* Majority BIPOC-Led Staff OR Board


* Focused on serving historically targeted & marginalized communities


* Organizations without consistent institutional funding

Repair Membership- Pay It Forward
$1,000

Valid until March 6, 2027

This level is for organizations that are:

* Established Organizations at higher end of scale


* Predominantly white Staff & influential Board


* Organizations with consistent institutional funding

Ally Membership
$680

Valid until March 6, 2027

This level is for organizations that are:


* Staff and board include a mix of BIPOC and white leaders OR predominantly white leaders without consistent institutional funding

Add a donation for Nonprofit Professionals of Color Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!