NRG Dance Future Foundation Silent Auction!!! Palm Springs 2026

Hosted by
About this event
See Laila, Melissa or Tracy
Starting bid
⚡ Train. Learn. Be Inspired. ⚡
Score an unforgettable NRG Dance Project experience!
✔ 1 Full Single-City Scholarship
✔ NRG Sweatshirt
✔ NRG Slides
✔ NRG Water Bottle
Take class with industry-leading faculty, build confidence, make new connections, and experience the excitement of one of the nation's premier dance conventions. The perfect package for any passionate dancer!
Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
Ultimate Boise State VIP Game Day Experience!
Calling all College Football fans! Experience Boise State football like never before with this incredible VIP package donated by Lithia Ford Boise.
This exclusive package includes:
4 Boise State Football Tickets on the 50-Yard Line
4 VIP Passes to the Stueckle Sky Center Pregame Experience (includes game-day buffet)
4 Exclusive Passes to the Blue Turf for Kickoff
$100 Gift Card to Barbacoa Restaurant- Elegant Dining
Feel the energy of Albertsons Stadium from some of the best seats in the house, enjoy VIP hospitality before the game, then step onto the legendary Blue Turf for an unforgettable kickoff experience few fans ever get to enjoy.
Whether you're entertaining clients, treating family and friends, or checking a bucket-list experience off your list, this package delivers the ultimate college game day.
Choose any home game by Aug 1.
Value $800.00
Starting bid
FULL scholarship to Intricate Training for dancers Summer Intensive.
In person, next-level training to dancers from all over the country.
Specialized ITFD Training Method
One-on-One Pilates Work
Master Classes by Industry professionals.
Valid for 2026 and 2027.
2026 Dates: July 24-26
Club Dance- Mesa, AZ
Value: $425
Starting bid
Shine Cosmetics Beauty Bundle
Treat yourself to beauty delivered right to your door! Shine Cosmetics is known for creating high-quality, easy-to-wear makeup designed to help everyday women look and feel their best.
This package includes
Premium Beauty Product
Delivered Straight to Your Door
You Choose Products!
Designed for Real Women, Real Life, and Real Confidence
Bid now and let your natural beauty shine!
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
The HULKEN® Rolling Tote is the ultimate dance-life hack!
Holds costumes, shoes, makeup, and all your dance essentials
Durable, lightweight, and easy to roll
Folds flat for convenient storage
A favorite of dancers, teachers, and dance parents
Once you own one, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it! Signature. Large.
Retail Value: $135
Starting bid
Unlock Your Dancer's Voice with Former Broadway Star Curt Hansen! 🎤567Sing Daily Workout Membership
Daily Vocal Workouts for a year within the 567Sing App
Track your progress by checking in every day that you sing, for the chance to win monthly prizes, all while training your voice the same way you train for dance.
Your dancer may dream of singing—but finding time for traditional voice lessons can be challenging. That's where this innovative program comes in!
Build confidence and vocal skills at home
No extra lessons to schedule
Simple, effective daily practice
Don't wait for the perfect time to start singing. Start with just a few minutes a day and watch your dancer's confidence—and voice—grow.
Today's performers don't just dance—they sing, act, and shine.
An investment in your dancer's future.
Value: $397
Starting bid
TURN YOUR DANCERS INTO TURNERS!
One-Year Turns Curriculum & Faculty Training Package
Give your dancers and teachers access to a proven, progressive turns training system designed to build strong technique, consistency, confidence, and results.
This exclusive package includes:
A complete One-Year Turns Curriculum from Beginning through Advanced levels
Three in-studio master classes for your dancers:
• Beginning Turns Class
• Intermediate Turns Class
• Advanced Turns Class
A comprehensive 2-Hour Faculty Training Workshop that breaks down the curriculum step-by-step, giving your teachers the tools, corrections, progressions, and teaching strategies needed to implement the program successfully all year long.
Travel Included
Value: $2,500
Starting bid
Give your dancer a competitive edge on the road to college dance team success!
This exclusive package includes:
* Full Registration Scholarship to the highly coveted TRIBE 99 Dance Combine 2027 in Las Vegas.
*One-Hour Private College Dance Consultation with Natalie Chernow, founder of College Dance Prep
The TRIBE 99 Dance Combine is the nation's premier college dance recruiting event, featuring coaches from top programs including Ohio State, LSU, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Minnesota, and more. The event is so sought-after that it sells out in minutes!
Designed for dancers with collegiate dance aspirations, this immersive recruiting experience allows participants to perform, learn, and showcase their skills directly in front of college coaches while receiving invaluable exposure and feedback.
Only for dancers in the Class of 2028 or 2029.
Scholarship covers event registration only. Travel, lodging, and other expenses are not included.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Experience dancewear redefined. Crafted with exquisite attention to detail and using the finest materials, Wilde Eight elevates dancewear to an art form. Whether you're refreshing your dance wardrobe or treating yourself to something special, this gift card is your opportunity to elevate your dancewear and stand out in the studio, on stage, and beyond.
Value $150
Starting bid
Personalized Solo Critique with Emma Bradley
Want to know what will take your performance from good to unforgettable?
Submit a video of your dance and receive personalized, in-depth feedback from Emma Bradley, known for her exceptional eye for detail and ability to help dancers unlock their full potential.
Detailed video critique
Personalized corrections and coaching
Improve technique, performance quality, and execution
Valuable insights you can apply immediately
Sometimes one expert set of eyes can make all the difference.
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Help Your Dancer Get Noticed by College Dance Coaches!
The Arizona Summit Recruiting Event by Sharpen Up is designed to connect aspiring college dancers directly with college dance team coaches.
✔ Every dancer meets every coach through structured meet-and-greet rotations
✔ Exclusive Golden Access Day for Juniors & Seniors for added exposure
✔ Build connections, gain recruiting insight, and increase visibility
For dancers dreaming of performing at the collegiate level, opportunities like this can make all the difference.
Fountain Hills, AZ | July 24–26, 2026
Retail Value: $399
Starting bid
Vegas VIP Night Out!
Enjoy 4 tickets to see Las Vegas superstar Frankie Moreno live at the legendary Westgate Resort & Casino on August 15, 2026. His shows blend rock, pop, piano mastery, humor, and classic Vegas entertainment.
Award-winning entertainer
4 tickets included
Special guest Lacey Schwimmer (Dancing with the Stars)
An unforgettable Las Vegas experience
Retail Value: $600+
Starting bid
Luxury Skincare That Delivers Results
Give your skin the VIP treatment with this premium iS Clinical Skincare Package! One of the most sought-after names in skincare, iS Clinical combines science and innovation to deliver real results you can see and feel.
Powerful products for all skin types and ages
Clean, hydrate, protect, and rejuvenate
Free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates
Never tested on animals
Trusted by skincare professionals and loved by beauty enthusiasts, iS Clinical products are designed to help you achieve healthier, brighter, more radiant skin.
Invest in your skin—it's with you for life.
Value: $500
Starting bid
15 Copies of "The Dancer's Edge" by Rachael Markarian
Looking for a meaningful gift that will inspire dancers long after the season ends?
The Dancer's Edge: A Guide and Workbook to Mastering Mindset, Artistry, and Opportunity On and Off the Dance Floor is more than a book—it's a roadmap for helping dancers build confidence, resilience, professionalism, and a growth mindset.
This package includes 15 copies, making it perfect for:
Studio team gifts
Senior graduation gifts
Dance company leadership programs
Competition teams and mentorship groups
End-of-season dancer recognition
Value $400
Starting bid
College Dance Team Dreams Start Here!
Give your dancer the opportunity to be seen by college dance programs from across the country at Prodigy Dance Convention, a premier recruiting-focused convention experience.
ONE Full Scholarship to Prodigy Dance Convention
ONE Studio Owner Access Pass for the 2026 Season
Direct exposure to college dance team recruiters
Valuable networking and recruiting opportunities. For dancers aspiring to perform at the collegiate level, visibility matters. This is more than a convention—it's a chance to make connections, gain exposure, and take the next step toward a college dance team future.
Be Seen. Be Connected. Be Prepared. Value: $700
Starting bid
45-Minute Professional Photo Shoot with Rob Kelley
Professional dance photography isn't just about pictures—it's about capturing a moment in your dancer's journey that will be remembered for years to come.
Perfect for social media, auditions, senior photos, or treasured keepsakes
Create beautiful images that celebrate your dancer's hard work and passion
Can be scheduled with Rob Kelley onsite immediately following the auction.
Value: $379
Starting bid
Help Your Dancer Stand Out to College Dance Teams!
This 1-Year Studio2Stadium Subscription gives dancers access to an online recruiting platform built to help them connect with college dance team programs and navigate the path from studio dancer to college athlete.
✔ Connect with college dance team opportunities
✔ Learn the recruiting process
✔ Build visibility with college programs
✔ Gain a competitive edge in the college dance team search
For families investing in their dancer's future, this is a powerful tool to help turn college dance team dreams into reality.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Give your dancer the opportunity to train where the industry trains! Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Movement Lifestyle is one of the most respected and sought-after dance studios in the country, known for its world-class faculty, inspiring atmosphere, and strong connections to the professional dance community. The studio offers classes for all levels and styles, taught by working choreographers and dancers actively performing in the entertainment industry.
This package includes:
• Five classes at Movement Lifestyle in Los Angeles
• Training with top industry professionals
• Exposure to the latest choreography and dance trends
• A welcoming environment that encourages growth, artistry, and creativity
• An unforgettable experience in one of LA's premier dance destinations
Perfect for dancers planning a trip to Los Angeles, preparing for college or professional opportunities, or simply looking to be inspired by some of the best talent in the industry.
Value: $110
Starting bid
Give your dancer the opportunity to train where the industry trains! Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Movement Lifestyle is one of the most respected and sought-after dance studios in the country, known for its world-class faculty, inspiring atmosphere, and strong connections to the professional dance community. The studio offers classes for all levels and styles, taught by working choreographers and dancers actively performing in the entertainment industry.
This package includes:
• Five classes at Movement Lifestyle in Los Angeles
• Training with top industry professionals
• Exposure to the latest choreography and dance trends
• A welcoming environment that encourages growth, artistry, and creativity
• An unforgettable experience in one of LA's premier dance destinations
Perfect for dancers planning a trip to Los Angeles, preparing for college or professional opportunities, or simply looking to be inspired by some of the best talent in the industry.
Value: $110
Starting bid
2 One-on-One Zoom Sessions
Bid on an exclusive coaching experience with Tre Holloway — professional dancer, choreographer, certified health coach, and industry mentor with over 15 years of experience helping performers reach their full potential.
Perfect for dancers preparing for convention season, competitions, auditions, college dance teams, or professional opportunities.
Your dancer will receive personalized guidance on:
Building confidence and a winning mindset
• Managing stress and staying mentally focused
• Creating healthy habits for peak performance
• Injury prevention and recovery strategies
• Maintaining energy throughout a demanding season
• Goal setting, motivation, and accountability
• Navigating auditions and performance opportunities
• Developing the tools needed for long-term success both on and off the dance floor
Value: $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!