NRV Titans's annual raffle 2025

50/50 Raffle – Support Hunter’s National Travel Ball Journey! All proceeds from this raffle will go toward Hunter’s expenses for his national travel basketball team, helping him compete at the highest level. If the fundraiser exceeds our goal, any leftover funds will be directly donated to local athletics. To ensure fairness, everyone who purchases a ticket will have the opportunity to vote on where the extra funds go through a community poll. Special Bonus Giveaway! The person who purchases the most tickets or makes the largest donation will receive a FREE whole-house air ionizer/purifier ($1,200 value, including installation). This high-quality system is professionally installed in the ductwork of your heating and air system and provides huge benefits for your home and health, including: 1. Eliminates airborne viruses & bacteria throughout your home as your HVAC system runs. 2. Prevents mold growth inside your unit, improving efficiency and air quality. 3. Reduces allergy symptoms by helping to control pet dander, dust, and airborne allergens. 4. Eliminates odors up to 80% faster, including cooking smells, pet odors, and sports equipment smells. This system has been a game-changer in our home and is something most people don’t even realize they need! The winner of this special giveaway will be determined at the end of the raffle based on total tickets purchased or highest donation made. Thank you for your support! Every ticket purchased makes a difference in helping Hunter chase his dreams, and we truly appreciate your generosity.

50/50 Raffle – Support Hunter’s National Travel Ball Journey! All proceeds from this raffle will go toward Hunter’s expenses for his national travel basketball team, helping him compete at the highest level. If the fundraiser exceeds our goal, any leftover funds will be directly donated to local athletics. To ensure fairness, everyone who purchases a ticket will have the opportunity to vote on where the extra funds go through a community poll. Special Bonus Giveaway! The person who purchases the most tickets or makes the largest donation will receive a FREE whole-house air ionizer/purifier ($1,200 value, including installation). This high-quality system is professionally installed in the ductwork of your heating and air system and provides huge benefits for your home and health, including: 1. Eliminates airborne viruses & bacteria throughout your home as your HVAC system runs. 2. Prevents mold growth inside your unit, improving efficiency and air quality. 3. Reduces allergy symptoms by helping to control pet dander, dust, and airborne allergens. 4. Eliminates odors up to 80% faster, including cooking smells, pet odors, and sports equipment smells. This system has been a game-changer in our home and is something most people don’t even realize they need! The winner of this special giveaway will be determined at the end of the raffle based on total tickets purchased or highest donation made. Thank you for your support! Every ticket purchased makes a difference in helping Hunter chase his dreams, and we truly appreciate your generosity.

More details...