Mid-South Navy Ball Committee's Golf Tournament Fundraiser

$
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
* Mulligan coupons can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament.
* A mulligan is essentially a "do-over" or a retake of a bad shot/stroke on the course with the exception of putting on the green.
* One (1) mulligan per team.
* Mulligan coupon must be signed by authorized representative and turned in with scorecard.
* Mulligan usage is not valid on contest holes.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
$5.00/foot
* Strings can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament.
* Players can purchase a length of string and use it to move their ball to a better lie, even on the green, or to extend a stroke. Typically, players will use the string to hole the ball. If a string is used to improve a lie or position on the green, an additional stroke is avoided.
* Used string must be discarded after its use.
* The same section of string cannot be used more than once.
* String usage is not valid on contest holes.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
6 Foot String
* Strings can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament.
* Players can purchase a length of string and use it to move their ball to a better lie, even on the green, or to extend a stroke. Typically, players will use the string to hole the ball. If a string is used to improve a lie or position on the green, an additional stroke is avoided.
* Used string must be discarded after its use.
* The same section of string cannot be used more than once.
* String usage is not valid on contest holes.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
* Golf ball grenades can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament.
* The player has the option of tossing the ball to advance it from any place on the course except on the greens.
* One (1) golf ball grenade per player allowed for the round.
* Teams can purchase a total of four (4) "grenades" for the round, and they can choose to use them instead of a club on any given shot except on the greens.
* The golf ball grenade is not counted as a stroke.
* Golf Ball Grenade usage is not valid on contest holes.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
* Golf ball grenades can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament.
* The player has the option of tossing the ball to advance it from any place on the course except on the greens.
* One (1) golf ball grenade per player allowed for the round.
* Teams can purchase a total of four (4) "grenades" for the round, and they can choose to use them instead of a club on any given shot except on the greens.
* The golf ball grenade is not counted as a stroke.
* Golf Ball Grenade usage is not valid on contest holes.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Day of Registration Golfer Fee
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing