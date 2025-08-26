closed

Mid-South Navy Ball Committee's Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Mulligan
$5

* Mulligan coupons can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament.
* A mulligan is essentially a "do-over" or a retake of a bad shot/stroke on the course with the exception of putting on the green. 
* One (1) mulligan per team. 

* Mulligan coupon must be signed by authorized representative and turned in with scorecard. 
* Mulligan usage is not valid on contest holes.  

String
$5

$5.00/foot

* Strings can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament. 
* Players can purchase a length of string and use it to move their ball to a better lie, even on the green, or to extend a stroke. Typically, players will use the string to hole the ball.  If a string is used to improve a lie or position on the green, an additional stroke is avoided.  

* Used string must be discarded after its use. 
* The same section of string cannot be used more than once.  
* String usage is not valid on contest holes.  

6 Foot String
$20

6 Foot String

Golf Grenade
$10

* Golf ball grenades can be pre-purchased online or at the golf tournament.
* The player has the option of tossing the ball to advance it from any place on the course except on the greens.  

* One (1) golf ball grenade per player allowed for the round. 
* Teams can purchase a total of four (4) "grenades" for the round, and they can choose to use them instead of a club on any given shot except on the greens. 
* The golf ball grenade is not counted as a stroke. 
* Golf Ball Grenade usage is not valid on contest holes.  

Golf Grenade 4 for 3 Special
$30

Day Of Registration
$75

Day of Registration Golfer Fee

