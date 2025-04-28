Snow Angel Foundation Inc
Snow Angel Foundation Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Snow Angel Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Snow Angel Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

NSAA Ski Tiki Auction

Auction for a Ski Tiki for Snow Angel Foundation item
Auction for a Ski Tiki for Snow Angel Foundation item
Auction for a Ski Tiki for Snow Angel Foundation
$500

Starting bid

This special Chainsaw Carved Ski Tiki is available for auction to benefit the Snow Angel Foundation. This Ski Tiki is made up of 22 individually carved pieces and puzzled together. This process is known as Intarsia - and this is my FIRST! Which totally jacks up the value! So bid high & bid often! SHIPPING INCLUDED!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!