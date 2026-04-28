North Stelton AME Church

Offered by

North Stelton AME Church

About this shop

NSAME Tree of Life Campaign's Shop

Copper Leaf- $350
$1

Copper Leaf looks like Gold


Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box


Enter up to 100 character inscription

in 5 lines of 20 charac ters

(note for blank line enter spaces)

0
Brass Leaf - $350
$1

Brass Leaf looks like Bronze


Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box


Enter up to 100 character inscription

in 5 lines of 20 characters

(note for blank line enter spaces)

0
Acorn - $1250
$1

Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box


Enter up to 200 character inscription

in 5 lines of 40 characters

(note for blank line enter spaces)

0
Stone - $1750
$1

Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box


Enter up to 200 character inscription

in 5 lines of 40 characters

(note for blank line enter spaces)

0
Add a donation for North Stelton AME Church

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