NSAME Tree of Life Campaign's Shop

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Copper Leaf looks like Gold
Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box
Enter up to 100 character inscription
in 5 lines of 20 charac ters
(note for blank line enter spaces)
Brass Leaf looks like Bronze
Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box
Enter up to 100 character inscription
in 5 lines of 20 characters
(note for blank line enter spaces)
Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box
Enter up to 200 character inscription
in 5 lines of 40 characters
(note for blank line enter spaces)
Enter the Amount you are paying in the Donation to NSAME Tree of Life Campaign box
Enter up to 200 character inscription
in 5 lines of 40 characters
(note for blank line enter spaces)
$
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