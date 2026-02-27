NSCL - Annual Giving Campaign's Silent Auction (copy)

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Does your child aspire to be one of tomorrow's leaders? Give them a chance to see what this looks like by shadowing the NSCL Head of School for a day. Your child will help him make decisions, direct, encourage and instruct students/teachers along with being involved in the many other tasks dealt with over the course of a school day. What a wonderful way for your child to experience first-hand what true Christian leadership looks like. VALUATION: PRICELESS!
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Enjoy a relaxing week at this lovely cottage in Kure Beach. The only available dates are Saturday, May 2 - Saturday, May 9, 2026. Contact info for arrangements will be provided to the highest bidder. Details of the unit are provided in the following link: .https://www.vrbo.com/3914573?
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing week at this lovely cottage in North Topsail Beach. Only available dates are for Thursday, April 23 - Thursday, April 30, 2026. Contact info for arrangements will be provided to the highest bidder. Details of the unit are provided in the following link: https://www.vrbo.com/1670900?
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Take your fitness routine to the next level with this incredible wellness bundle! This package includes a Pilates reformer, yoga mat, Pilates ring, resistance bands, walking weights, insulated water bottle, shaker cup, and more — everything you need for strength, flexibility, and recovery at home.
You’ll also receive a 1-month membership to Burn Boot Camp Wilmington, a gift card to Thrive Activewear to refresh your workout wardrobe in style, and True Rest Float Spa gift certificates to recover blissfully! Bid generously to invest in your health while supporting a great cause! Value: Over $750.
Items Included. $250 Thrive Activewear Gift Card, Flo Pilates Home Reformer, Pilates Fitness Ring, (3) Gift Certificates to True Rest Float Spa, 1-Month Burn Bootcamp Wilmington Membership, Burn Protein and Hydration, Samples & Blender Bottle, Weighted Walking Vest (8lbs), Walking Weights, Resistance Bands (3-Pack), Fitness Mat, Stainless Hydropeak Water Bottle, UPF Pony Tail Athletic Hat, Pilates Socks, Hair Clips
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Bring the serenity of the shoreline home with this elevated coastal-inspired collection, artfully arranged in a stunning decorative bowl. Items include the following: Oyster Shell Mug, Oyster Tidbit Dish, Eucalyptus Sprays, Oyster Shell Cross, CAPRI BLUE – Mercury, Iridescent Candle - Volcano Scent, (4) Unique Coastal Ceramic Coasters, Old Whaling Co. Bar Soap, & Travel Body Butter, Blue Starfish Bundle, One Line a Day Journal, Large Deco Bowl Set, Nautical Ship Shell Dish. Value: Over $300. More info on My Sister's Cottage can be found at the following: https://shopmysisterscottage.com
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Welcome to floating, which can provide up to 100% pain relief. The spine naturally elongates and straightens, and the body undergoes the same regeneration process that transpires during sleep. Lactic acid is drained from the muscles, reducing soreness and recovery time. WOW.... This package includes (6) - 1 hour individual relaxing and refreshing sessions. More information at the following: https://truerest.com/locations/wilmington/. Want to see floating ia action? Check out the following video: https://youtu.be/e9gRBb8udw4
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Enjoy a day on the greens at beautiful Porters Neck Country Club! This golf-lover’s package includes a foursome round of golf, four pairs of fun golf-themed socks, and a box of Titleist Velocity golf balls — everything you need for a memorable round with friends. Perfect for the avid golfer or a great excuse to hit the course together!
Starting bid
Got a young slugger dreaming big? Give them a winning start with a 1-hour private fielding and hitting session with Coach Lu. Includes Franklin batting gloves, Elevation Baseball tee and stainless H2O bottle, plus fun extras like baseball cards, sunflower seeds, eye black, grip wrap, and more. Everything they need to step up to the plate with confidence!. More information follows: https://elevationbaseball.org
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Is your deck covered with leaves, twigs and moss with sprouting mushrooms from the harsh fall and winter? It has probably been a while since it has been professionally cleaned. Don't wait any longer to get it done. This $200 Oasis Renovations power wash gift certificate for a 10'x12' deck surface including the railings will get the job done for you.
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This is an opportunity to pamper yourself ladies. Included is a $100 gift certificate to Head and Toe Spa in addition to a very nice ladies robe along with several high quality oils, lotions and soaps. Dive into luxury.
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Is it time for you to get in shape from the long winter days spent indoors? This will do the trick. This package includes a full one year membership to the Fit 4 Life gym in Murrayville, NC. along with 4 weeks of personal training. More information at: https://fit4lifehealthclubs.com/murraysville/
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What a fun way to spend an evening with your family - a March 4th, 6:00 pm evening baseball game at Brooks Field versus in-state rival East Carolina University. Includes (2) adults and (2) children tickets.
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What a fun way to spend an evening with your family - a March 14th, 4:00 pm late afternoon baseball game at Brooks Field versus Elon University. Includes (2) adults and (2) children tickets.
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This is your chance to own a valuable piece of American history. Constitutional Silver Currency (The Honest Money) Includes 2- Silver Dollars, 3 - Silver Half-Dollars, 4 - Silver Quarters and 5 - Silver Dimes. Various vintages and dates.
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The King of Hearts Tour features Brandon Lake along with special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett. The tour includes performances of popular songs and new music from his album "King of Hearts." This event will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Seats (Section 116, Row CC, Seats 35 & 36). https://www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com/events/detail/brandon-lake
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Enjoy an authentic Mexican dining experience crafted by Northside’s own Fernando & Veronica Galindo — proud family members of the owners of La Costa, one of Wilmington’s beloved Mexican restaurants. From bold, traditional flavors to warm hospitality, this home-prepared feast promises a memorable evening filled with vibrant, authentic cuisine. A flavorful experience you won’t want to miss!.
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Are you an avid outdoor person who loves hunting and their second amendment? Well this is the gift for you. Win this $100 gift card and come stock up on some needed supples.
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What a wonderful way to spend some quality family time. This is a gift certificate for a 2 hour light tackle, family fishing trip for up to (4) anglers along the Cape Fear Coast near Masonboro Island and Wrightsville Beach, NC. The tour will be accommodated through Carolina Beach Inshore Adventures.
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Are you tired of looking at your dirty and nasty car after this rough Wilmington winter. Well, you can do something about it by using (2) $100 gift certificates to get it looking like it just came out of the showroom.
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Tired of your kids asking you "What are we going to do?" during the dog days of summer. Worry no more, as you can take them to Jungle Rapids. Several gifts cards and 2 summer season water passes should keep them busy.
Starting bid
What a wonderful opportunity to join with other women to worship the Lord and fellowship with others. Join us for a ladies weekend in at Northside Church in Wilmington, NC - Friday March 20 (7-9:30pm) and Saturday March 21 (9-11:45am)! The following perks are included with these (2) tickets - event t-shirt, photos with artists, best seating available, lanyard and badge. Early Entry into event. Additional details are available at the following: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/joytime-at-the-beach--2026
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Calling all LEGO fans! This incredible basket is packed full of fun and creativity, featuring a variety of LEGO sets including LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Technic, and additional themed building kits. Perfect for kids, collectors, and builders of all ages, this bundle offers hours of imaginative play and hands-on excitement.
Whether you're expanding a collection or starting a new one, this LEGO basket delivers big building fun!
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Treat yourself (or someone special!) to this indulgent Bath & Body Works collection featuring 5 full-size lotions, 5 full-size fragrance mists, and 1 large signature candle.
Perfect for pampering, gifting, or keeping your home smelling amazing!
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Spark creativity and confidence with this inspiring children’s package! Includes Never Ever Build a Blanket Fort! (autographed copy), Ada and the Helpers, a motivational “Be Bold, Be Brave” tote bag, and a complete Tote-A-Fort building set.
Perfect for encouraging reading, imagination, and hands-on fun for young adventurers.
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This is your opportunity to be the owner of a beautiful, authentic wax maxi-skirt from Togo, Africa handmade by Francis and Benedict
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Do you love being outdoors working in God's gracious gift of life-giving soil and watching the miracle of seeds transforming into beauty and abundance? Then, this is the gift for you. This package offers a wide variety of plants, soil amendments, seeds and garden tools with the added benefit of a $200 Lowes gift card to meet your upcoming spring gardening needs.
Starting bid
Are you sitting around wondering what you can do with your children and all their pent up energy? Well, wonder no more. Included is the basket, which will keep any family laughing and making life-long memories. This basket consists of the following: $25 Dominos Gift Card
$25 Pizza Hut Gift Card
Yahtzee
Twister
Let's Go Fishin'
Hedbanz
Game Gallery (Chess, Checkers, Chinese Checkers)
Chutes and Ladders
Blank Slate
Trouble
Hungry, Hungry Hippo
Phase10 Flip!
Uno
Pick Up Sticks
Jenga
Woof, Woof, Woof card game
4 boxes of candy
Starting bid
Everything you need for the ultimate night in!
Snuggle up under an ultra-soft oversized chunky knit blanket while enjoying a basket overflowing with movie-time favorites along with (2) $50 Regal Cinemas gift cards. This bundle features delicious gourmet popcorn from Midtown Pop, plus a variety of sweet and salty snacks, candies, and refreshing drinks — perfect for family movie night, game night, or a relaxing weekend treat.
Whether you’re hosting friends or staying in for a cozy evening, this package brings comfort and fun together in one ready-to-enjoy experience.
Starting bid
Get ready for sun, sand, and casting a line! This bundle includes a fully stocked beach tote with summer essentials plus a fishing rod and starter tackle kit — everything needed for a perfect day by the water. Great for family outings, vacations, or making unforgettable summer memories!
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Make Easter morning extra magical with this cheerful basket packed full of fun surprises! This bright and festive bundle is perfect for kids and overflowing with treats, activities, and playful goodies to celebrate the season.
Inside you’ll find a delightful assortment of springtime fun — everything needed for smiles, giggles, and a memorable Easter celebration.
Whether you're shopping for your own child, grandchild, or a special little someone, this beautifully wrapped basket brings the joy in one colorful package.
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Treat yourself (or your favorite coffee lover) to the ultimate cozy bundle! This thoughtfully curated basket is filled with café favorites including specialty coffee and tea items, flavored syrups, delicious snacks, and multiple charming mugs — plus a mug warmer to keep every cup perfectly hot from first sip to last.
Perfect for slow mornings, busy workdays, or relaxing evenings, this basket brings the coffee shop experience right to your home or office. $20 Dunkin Donuts gift card
$25 Starbucks Gift Card
$25 Complex Bean Coffee Bar & Bakery Gift Card
$50 Starbucks Gift Card
4 Coffee mugs
1 bag of cinnamon coffee cake cookies
1 box of chocolate Pepperidge Farm cookies
2 bags of Tiny Tates cookies
1 bag of hazelnut wafers
1 Honey bottle
1 Mug warmer
Pagoda Garden Herbal Tea (60 ct.)
4 bottles of Coffee House Syrup
1 box Swiss Miss Chocolate Cocoa
1 box Apple Cider Drink mix
Maxwell House K-cups (10 ct.)
1 box Orange Spice herbal tea
1 box French Vanilla Coffee Creamers (24 ct.)
1 box Hazelnut Coffee Creamers (24 ct.)
Starting bid
Here is something for the real manly man! Men’s Devotional (including leather book mark & wristband)
Car Care Kit
Small Set of Wrenches
YETI 25 oz. Mug
Chomps Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Gift Card as follows:
Harbor Freight - 25.00
Lowes - 25.00
Chick-fil-A - 25.00
Dunkin Donuts - 25.00
Texas Roadhouse - 25.00
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Skip the shopping stress and treat yourself to a bundle everyone can use! This popular basket is packed with gift cards for everyday errands, home projects, coffee runs, and nights out. Includes gift cards from:
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Bring charm and color to your outdoor space with this cheerful garden-themed collection! Whether you love relaxing on the porch with coffee or watching birds flutter through the yard, this basket is full of cozy and practical treasures.
Inside you’ll discover a decorative bird feeder, premium bird seed, adorable garden décor, a floral mug, candle, kitchen towels, and handy garden accessories — everything you need to sip, plant, and enjoy the outdoors.
Perfect for gardeners, bird watchers, or anyone who loves a peaceful moment outside!
Starting bid
Perfect for homeowners, DIYers, or anyone who loves to fix things themselves! This practical set includes a compact mini toolbox along with a variety of essential hand tools — wrenches, pliers, ratchet & socket set, screwdrivers, and more — ready to tackle everyday projects around the house or garage.
Great for apartments, dorms, first homes, or keeping in the car for quick repairs. A useful gift that everyone can appreciate!
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Be ready for any project — big or small — with this fully loaded Kobalt tool bundle! Perfect for new homeowners, DIYers, students, or anyone who loves to fix things themselves, this set includes a wide variety of essential hand tools plus a cordless drill and carrying bag to keep everything organized.
From hanging pictures and assembling furniture to weekend repair projects, you’ll have the right tool at your fingertips.
Includes:
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Gear up for game day in comfort and style with this cozy tailgate package from Port City Apparel! Whether you’re cheering from the stadium lot, the sidelines, or your backyard watch party, this bundle has everything you need to relax and stay warm.
Includes a reclining lounge chair, soft fleece blankets, Port City Apparel sweatshirts, beanies, Owala insulated tumblers, and a handy cooler bag — perfect for chilly evenings, early kickoffs, and long overtime wins.
Bring comfort to every kickoff and make tailgating your favorite part of the season!
Starting bid
Refresh your home and treat yourself with this all-in-one bundle of convenience and pampering!
Enjoy prioritized house cleaning, power washing services, a handmade walnut keepsake box, skincare services with lip gel, a cut and style, 50% off a $100 oil change, a $25 Uncle Louie’s gift certificate, plus fun extras like a blind date with a book, movie night candy, room spray, and more.
A little luxury, a little practical — and a whole lot of happy.
Starting bid
The perfect pampering package for a special mom — or yourself!
Enjoy a $100 Sea of Serenity Massage, a $50 Claire James Children’s Boutique gift card, and $50 from Esthetics by Marcella, plus stylish accessories, cozy slippers (Sz 7–8), beautiful jewelry, herbal teas with a dragonfly cup and infuser, and other sweet self-care treats.
Relax, refresh, and enjoy a well-deserved day out.
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Enjoy a beautifully arranged basket filled with premium seasonal fruit—crisp apples, juicy pears, sweet citrus, and succulent grapes—hand-selected for freshness and flavor. Perfect for sharing, gifting, or brightening any table.
A healthy, delicious treat everyone will love. Bid generously and savor nature’s best! 🍎🍊🍇
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