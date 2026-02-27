NSCL - Annual Giving Campaign's Silent Auction (copy)

Take your fitness routine to the next level with this incredible wellness bundle! This package includes a Pilates reformer, yoga mat, Pilates ring, resistance bands, walking weights, insulated water bottle, shaker cup, and more — everything you need for strength, flexibility, and recovery at home.

You’ll also receive a 1-month membership to Burn Boot Camp Wilmington, a gift card to Thrive Activewear to refresh your workout wardrobe in style, and True Rest Float Spa gift certificates to recover blissfully! Bid generously to invest in your health while supporting a great cause! Value: Over $750.