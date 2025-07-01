NSCNA's Roots & Wings Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Home Delivery
Starting bid
VALUE: $100 Get covered head to toe in Eldorado! Enjoy a hat, t-shirt, fanny pack, socks, plush toy, a tumbler, and more plus a $50 gift card to fill your belly thanks to one of North Shoal Creek's most loved restaurants.
Starting bid
VALUE: $90 Enjoy the dog days of summer thanks to PlushPad! A$50 grooming certificate, squirrel inspired toys, Brothers Barkery treats, LickiMat, doggy bag holder, & festive bandanas will make your dog a happy camper.
Starting bid
VALUE: $80 Feel the beach vibes with Cabo Bob's! Enjoy a t-shirt, 2 koozies, 2 cans of Me & the Bees Lemonade, Cabo Bob's original hot sauce, 2 coupons for free chips & queso, 2 plastic wine goblets, 2 large fruit shaped cups, decorative fish tray, & a large water/sandproof beach bag with fun flip flop design.
Starting bid
VALUE: $80 Bring modern and artisanal style home! Two-tier wooden lazy susan handcrafted by fair trade Matr Boomie, silver picture frame with linen border, and beaded candle holder with LED color-changing votives add rustic and modern style to any home.
Starting bid
VALUE: $120 Get set for delicious with Conan's Pizza! Use the menu and $25 gift card to to decide what you'll order from this North Shoal Creek favorite. Basket features a Conan's pizza server, t-shirt, koozie, bumper sticker, waist pack, two water bottle stickers, a dish towel, bottle of Ranch, all displayed on a gorgeous woven serving tray.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!