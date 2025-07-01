Hosted by

North Shoal Creek Neighborhood Association

About this event

Sales closed

NSCNA's Roots & Wings Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Home Delivery

TACO-Bout Awesome Eldorado! item
TACO-Bout Awesome Eldorado!
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $100 Get covered head to toe in Eldorado! Enjoy a hat, t-shirt, fanny pack, socks, plush toy, a tumbler, and more plus a $50 gift card to fill your belly thanks to one of North Shoal Creek's most loved restaurants.

What A Lucky Dog! item
What A Lucky Dog!
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $90 Enjoy the dog days of summer thanks to PlushPad! A$50 grooming certificate, squirrel inspired toys, Brothers Barkery treats, LickiMat, doggy bag holder, & festive bandanas will make your dog a happy camper.

Let's Guac & Roll! item
Let's Guac & Roll!
$25

Starting bid

VALUE: $80 Feel the beach vibes with Cabo Bob's! Enjoy a t-shirt, 2 koozies, 2 cans of Me & the Bees Lemonade, Cabo Bob's original hot sauce, 2 coupons for free chips & queso, 2 plastic wine goblets, 2 large fruit shaped cups, decorative fish tray, & a large water/sandproof beach bag with fun flip flop design.

Decked Out In Style! item
Decked Out In Style!
$25

Starting bid

VALUE: $80 Bring modern and artisanal style home! Two-tier wooden lazy susan handcrafted by fair trade Matr Boomie, silver picture frame with linen border, and beaded candle holder with LED color-changing votives add rustic and modern style to any home.

Feast Your Eyes On The Prize! item
Feast Your Eyes On The Prize!
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $120 Get set for delicious with Conan's Pizza! Use the menu and $25 gift card to to decide what you'll order from this North Shoal Creek favorite. Basket features a Conan's pizza server, t-shirt, koozie, bumper sticker, waist pack, two water bottle stickers, a dish towel, bottle of Ranch, all displayed on a gorgeous woven serving tray.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!