Hosted by

National Slavic District Council of Assemblies of God

About this event

NSD Youth Summit 2026

10505 SE Holgate Blvd

Portland, OR 97266, USA

Early Bird
$70
Available until Aug 19

Includes access to the event, breakfast and lunch. Disclaimer: before cashing out the platform will ask you to make a contribution to keep this service free for non profits. The default amount is set to 17%. You have the option of setting it to 0. A donation is not required and is not affiliated with NSD.

General Admission
$90

Includes access to the event, breakfast and lunch. Disclaimer: before cashing out the platform will ask you to make a contribution to keep this service free for non profits. The default amount is set to 17%. You have the option of setting it to 0. A donation is not required and is not affiliated with NSD.

One Day Access
$35

Includes access to the event for the day including breakfast and lunch. Disclaimer: before cashing out the platform will ask you to make a contribution to keep this service free for non profits. The default amount is set to 17%. You have the option of setting it to 0. A donation is not required and is not affiliated with NSD.

Add a donation for National Slavic District Council of Assemblies of God

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