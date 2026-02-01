2027 NSDAR Appleton Chapter (New Membership, Dues and Application payment)

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
National Dues________________________$ 52.00
Wisconsin State Society Dues________ $ 20.00
Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $ 15.00
National Application Fee ____________ $ 70.00
Chapter Application Fee _____________$ 15.00
Total Dues__________________________ $172.00
Valid until May 14, 2027
Wisconsin State Society Dues________ $20.00
Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $15.00
Chapter Application Fee _____________$15.00
Total Dues__________________________ $82.00
National dues and Application Fee were paid online at time of application.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Wisconsin State Society Dues________ $20.00
Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $15.00
Total Dues___________________________$35.00
National dues for 2026 were paid to previous chapter or as at-large member.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $15.00
National dues for 2026 were paid to primary chapter. No state dues need to be paid.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!