NSDAR Appleton Chapter

Offered by

NSDAR Appleton Chapter

About the memberships

2027 NSDAR Appleton Chapter (New Membership, Dues and Application payment)

New Member (Paper Application)
$172

Valid until May 14, 2027

National Dues________________________$ 52.00 

Wisconsin State Society Dues________ $ 20.00 

Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $ 15.00 

National Application Fee ____________ $ 70.00

Chapter Application Fee _____________$ 15.00


Total Dues__________________________ $172.00

New Member (E-application)
$82

Valid until May 14, 2027

Wisconsin State Society Dues________ $20.00 

Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $15.00 

Chapter Application Fee _____________$15.00


Total Dues__________________________ $82.00


National dues and Application Fee were paid online at time of application.

Transferring Member (NSDAR dues 2025-26 dues already paid)
$35

Valid until May 14, 2027

Wisconsin State Society Dues________ $20.00 

Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $15.00 


Total Dues___________________________$35.00


National dues for 2026 were paid to previous chapter or as at-large member.

Associate Member
$15

Valid until May 14, 2027

Appleton Chapter Dues______________ $15.00 


National dues for 2026 were paid to primary chapter. No state dues need to be paid.

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