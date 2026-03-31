National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

Hosted by

National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

About this event

NSDAR Education Luncheon Sponsorship

1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20004, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket evidences sponsorship only. Luncheon tickets must be purchased through Congress website. Gold sponsor (and up to 9 friends) enjoy special check-in area, close-up preferred seating together, and special gift. (Provide guest names to ensure proper seating. You are guest #1.) Sponsor receives recognition at the luncheon and $750 Heritage Club credit. Friends must buy luncheon tickets through Congress website.

Pink Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket evidences sponsorship only. Luncheon tickets must be purchased through Congress website. Pink sponsor (and up to 9 friends) enjoy special check-in area and preferred seating together. (Provide guest names to ensure proper seating. You are guest #1.) Sponsor receives recognition at the luncheon and $500 Heritage Club credit. Friends must buy luncheon tickets through Congress website.

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