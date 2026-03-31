NSDAR Education Luncheon Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket evidences sponsorship only. Luncheon tickets must be purchased through Congress website. Gold sponsor (and up to 9 friends) enjoy special check-in area, close-up preferred seating together, and special gift. (Provide guest names to ensure proper seating. You are guest #1.) Sponsor receives recognition at the luncheon and $750 Heritage Club credit. Friends must buy luncheon tickets through Congress website.
This ticket evidences sponsorship only. Luncheon tickets must be purchased through Congress website. Pink sponsor (and up to 9 friends) enjoy special check-in area and preferred seating together. (Provide guest names to ensure proper seating. You are guest #1.) Sponsor receives recognition at the luncheon and $500 Heritage Club credit. Friends must buy luncheon tickets through Congress website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!