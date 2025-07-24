Newtown Square Fire Co No 1 Inc.

Newtown Square Fire Co No 1 Inc.

NSFC Grill and Chill Bingo Night September 20, 2025

2 Charles Ellis Dr

Newtown Square, PA 19073, USA

Single Bingo Ticket
$40

Single ticket for one adult over 21 years of age (includes admission and one bingo card) to NSFC Grill and Chill Bingo Night on September 20, 2025 at 6:00pm (Doors open at 5:00pm). Tickets are non-refundable. Additional bingo cards may be purchased the night of the event.

Table of Eight (Reserved)
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission for 8 adults over 21 years of age (includes admission and one bingo card per attendee) to NSFC Grill and Chill Bingo Night on September 20, 2025 at 6:00pm (Doors open at 5:00pm). Tickets are non-refundable. Additional bingo cards may be purchased the night of the event.

