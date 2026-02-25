Shifra and Puah PGH

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Shifra and Puah PGH

About this raffle

N'shei of Pittsburgh's Fundraising Raffle 5786

Friend of N'shei
$18

Support the basics of N’shei programming.

Your ticket helps cover: supplies, drinks, and paper goods for a monthly farbrengen.

Community Supporter
$36
This includes 3 tickets

Enhances the quality of our gatherings.

Your donation helps cover: refreshments, materials, or host gifts for a farbrengen or community event.

Community Builder
$72
This includes 7 tickets

Strengthen our core programming and growth.

Your donation helps cover: a significant portion of a monthly farbrengen, a Yom Tov or Yamei D’pagra event.

Community Partner
$180
This includes 20 tickets

Expand learning and special programming!

Your donation helps cover: speaker honorariums, printed learning materials, and production costs for video learning series or special events.

Community Sponsor
$360
This includes 40 tickets

Sustain and elevate N’shei’s impact!

Your donation will help fund: major programs, signature events, learning series, and the launch of the NEW birthday program next year.

Add a donation for Shifra and Puah PGH

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!