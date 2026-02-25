N'shei of Pittsburgh's Fundraising Raffle 5786

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About this raffle
Support the basics of N’shei programming.
Your ticket helps cover: supplies, drinks, and paper goods for a monthly farbrengen.
Enhances the quality of our gatherings.
Your donation helps cover: refreshments, materials, or host gifts for a farbrengen or community event.
Strengthen our core programming and growth.
Your donation helps cover: a significant portion of a monthly farbrengen, a Yom Tov or Yamei D’pagra event.
Expand learning and special programming!
Your donation helps cover: speaker honorariums, printed learning materials, and production costs for video learning series or special events.
Sustain and elevate N’shei’s impact!
Your donation will help fund: major programs, signature events, learning series, and the launch of the NEW birthday program next year.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!