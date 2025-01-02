NSI COCKTAIL HOUR Silent Auction

All prizes will be shipped directly to winning bidders.
Lil' Libros Book & Game Package
$40
Starting bid
Lil' Libros was born out of a deep desire to make a positive impact on our littlest ones. It all began in Los Angeles when two friends and mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein came together with a vision to create captivating books that they did not have access to growing up—books that celebrate cultural diversity and bilingual literature in English and Spanish with boundless enthusiasm and a commitment to quality, they embarked on a journey to ignite the imaginations of children everywhere!
The Book & Game Package Includes: VÁMONOS: Los Angeles Book, Sana, Sana, Colita De Rana Book and Lil’ Loteria: A Bilingual Picture Word Bingo Game
Lil' Libros was born out of a deep desire to make a positive impact on our littlest ones. It all began in Los Angeles when two friends and mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein came together with a vision to create captivating books that they did not have access to growing up—books that celebrate cultural diversity and bilingual literature in English and Spanish with boundless enthusiasm and a commitment to quality, they embarked on a journey to ignite the imaginations of children everywhere!
The Book & Game Package Includes: VÁMONOS: Los Angeles Book, Sana, Sana, Colita De Rana Book and Lil’ Loteria: A Bilingual Picture Word Bingo Game
Lil' Libros Book & Game Package
$40
Starting bid
Lil' Libros was born out of a deep desire to make a positive impact on our littlest ones. It all began in Los Angeles when two friends and mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein came together with a vision to create captivating books that they did not have access to growing up—books that celebrate cultural diversity and bilingual literature in English and Spanish with boundless enthusiasm and a commitment to quality, they embarked on a journey to ignite the imaginations of children everywhere!
The Book & Game Package Includes: VÁMONOS: Los Angeles Book, Sana, Sana, Colita De Rana Book and Lil’ Loteria: A Bilingual Picture Word Bingo Game
Lil' Libros was born out of a deep desire to make a positive impact on our littlest ones. It all began in Los Angeles when two friends and mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein came together with a vision to create captivating books that they did not have access to growing up—books that celebrate cultural diversity and bilingual literature in English and Spanish with boundless enthusiasm and a commitment to quality, they embarked on a journey to ignite the imaginations of children everywhere!
The Book & Game Package Includes: VÁMONOS: Los Angeles Book, Sana, Sana, Colita De Rana Book and Lil’ Loteria: A Bilingual Picture Word Bingo Game
Hija De Tu Madre 18k Gold Plated Heart Charm Necklace
$40
Starting bid
Hija de tu Madre is a creative outlet that celebrates the complexities of being a product of more than one culture. Thus, Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina.
About the Necklace: 1 inch wide heart charm, 18 inch Singapore chain, 4 inch chain extender, and 18k gold plated
Hija de tu Madre is a creative outlet that celebrates the complexities of being a product of more than one culture. Thus, Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina.
About the Necklace: 1 inch wide heart charm, 18 inch Singapore chain, 4 inch chain extender, and 18k gold plated
Hija De Tu Madre Motherland Necklace
$40
Starting bid
Hija de tu Madre is a creative outlet that celebrates the complexities of being a product of more than one culture. Thus, Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina.
Choose from the following countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominicana, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay or Venezuela.
Hija de tu Madre is a creative outlet that celebrates the complexities of being a product of more than one culture. Thus, Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina.
Choose from the following countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominicana, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay or Venezuela.
Hija De Tu Madre LA Hoops
$50
Starting bid
Hija de tu Madre is a creative outlet that celebrates the complexities of being a product of more than one culture. Thus, Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina.
About the LA Hoops: 18k gold plated over stainless steel and 2.5 inches wide
Hija de tu Madre is a creative outlet that celebrates the complexities of being a product of more than one culture. Thus, Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina.
About the LA Hoops: 18k gold plated over stainless steel and 2.5 inches wide
Viva La Bonita Black Varsity Crewneck
$40
Starting bid
Viva La Bonita is a women's streetwear apparel brand focused on empowering Latinas, primarily drawing inspiration from the lives of Latina women growing up in Los Angeles; it is known for its designs that celebrate Latina culture and features clothing like t-shirts, hoodies, bags, and hats, with a strong emphasis on self-expression and positive messaging.
About the Hoodie: mid-weight hoodie, made for everyday wear, unisex, and comes in sizes S - XXXL
Viva La Bonita is a women's streetwear apparel brand focused on empowering Latinas, primarily drawing inspiration from the lives of Latina women growing up in Los Angeles; it is known for its designs that celebrate Latina culture and features clothing like t-shirts, hoodies, bags, and hats, with a strong emphasis on self-expression and positive messaging.
About the Hoodie: mid-weight hoodie, made for everyday wear, unisex, and comes in sizes S - XXXL
Viva La Bonita Black Varsity Crewneck
$40
Starting bid
Viva La Bonita is a women's streetwear apparel brand focused on empowering Latinas, primarily drawing inspiration from the lives of Latina women growing up in Los Angeles; it is known for its designs that celebrate Latina culture and features clothing like t-shirts, hoodies, bags, and hats, with a strong emphasis on self-expression and positive messaging.
About the Hoodie: mid-weight hoodie, made for everyday wear, unisex, and comes in sizes S - XXXL
Viva La Bonita is a women's streetwear apparel brand focused on empowering Latinas, primarily drawing inspiration from the lives of Latina women growing up in Los Angeles; it is known for its designs that celebrate Latina culture and features clothing like t-shirts, hoodies, bags, and hats, with a strong emphasis on self-expression and positive messaging.
About the Hoodie: mid-weight hoodie, made for everyday wear, unisex, and comes in sizes S - XXXL
Jitana Dario Wool Throw (Taupe/Natural)
$65
Starting bid
Jitana products are entirely handmade by skilled artisans, ensuring that each piece is one-of-a-kind
About the Dario Wool Throw:
Expertly hand-loomed by skilled Mayan artisans in Chiapas, Mexico, the Dario Wool Throw embodies both craftsmanship and tradition. Each throw features a contemporary diamond pattern, complemented by hand-tied tassels for an elegant finish.
Jitana products are entirely handmade by skilled artisans, ensuring that each piece is one-of-a-kind
About the Dario Wool Throw:
Expertly hand-loomed by skilled Mayan artisans in Chiapas, Mexico, the Dario Wool Throw embodies both craftsmanship and tradition. Each throw features a contemporary diamond pattern, complemented by hand-tied tassels for an elegant finish.
The New Bar Marg Gift Set
$90
Starting bid
The New Bar's goal is to give you the products, tools, and information you need so you can be more mindful about drinking.
About the Gift Set:
For the margarita fans. Kit includes Ritual Zero Proof's Tequila Alternative, Lyre's triple sec alternative, and All the Bitter's Alcohol-Free Orange Bitters.
The New Bar's goal is to give you the products, tools, and information you need so you can be more mindful about drinking.
About the Gift Set:
For the margarita fans. Kit includes Ritual Zero Proof's Tequila Alternative, Lyre's triple sec alternative, and All the Bitter's Alcohol-Free Orange Bitters.
Wildland Organics The Wildland Experience Full Size Set
$95
Starting bid
About the Full Size Set:
Experience everything Wildland has to offer with this thoughtful collection of multi-use, travel-friendly essentials, including a dry shampoo and ritual oil Dry shampoo colors include: Raven Roots, Golden Roots, Ginger Roots, andToffee Roots
Select one of four powdered Dry Shampoo offerings based on your hair color, and choose between the naturally fragrant Sun Sage Ritual Oil or our unscented Bare Ritual Oil to best suit your needs.
About the Full Size Set:
Experience everything Wildland has to offer with this thoughtful collection of multi-use, travel-friendly essentials, including a dry shampoo and ritual oil Dry shampoo colors include: Raven Roots, Golden Roots, Ginger Roots, andToffee Roots
Select one of four powdered Dry Shampoo offerings based on your hair color, and choose between the naturally fragrant Sun Sage Ritual Oil or our unscented Bare Ritual Oil to best suit your needs.
Rizos Curls Limited-Edition VIP Box: You Deserve The Best
$105
Starting bid
Rizos Curls is created from the heart and is the perfect formula for defined, bouncy, shiny, frizz-free, soft, voluminous curls.
This VIP Box includes: NEW California Classic Hair & Body Perfume (1fl oz / 30ml), NEW Curl Defining Mousse (6.8fl oz / 200ml), NEW Beach Waves Texturizing Salt Spray (6.8fl oz / 200ml), NEW Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp & Hair Rinse (10fl oz / 296ml), AWARD-WINNING Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask 10fl oz / 296ml), AWARD-WINNING Refresh & Detangle Spray (10fl oz / 296ml)
Rizos Curls is created from the heart and is the perfect formula for defined, bouncy, shiny, frizz-free, soft, voluminous curls.
This VIP Box includes: NEW California Classic Hair & Body Perfume (1fl oz / 30ml), NEW Curl Defining Mousse (6.8fl oz / 200ml), NEW Beach Waves Texturizing Salt Spray (6.8fl oz / 200ml), NEW Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp & Hair Rinse (10fl oz / 296ml), AWARD-WINNING Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask 10fl oz / 296ml), AWARD-WINNING Refresh & Detangle Spray (10fl oz / 296ml)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!