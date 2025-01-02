NSI COCKTAIL HOUR Silent Auction

Lil' Libros was born out of a deep desire to make a positive impact on our littlest ones. It all began in Los Angeles when two friends and mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein came together with a vision to create captivating books that they did not have access to growing up—books that celebrate cultural diversity and bilingual literature in English and Spanish with boundless enthusiasm and a commitment to quality, they embarked on a journey to ignite the imaginations of children everywhere! The Book & Game Package Includes: VÁMONOS: Los Angeles Book, Sana, Sana, Colita De Rana Book and Lil’ Loteria: A Bilingual Picture Word Bingo Game

