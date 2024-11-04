NSJC's Dueling Pianos Raffle

Donated by Andy Polan & Stony Brook Vision World ($180 Value)
Donated by Andy Polan & Stony Brook Vision World ($180 Value)
Regular Prize 21. Jewish Museum & Lower East Side Tour
Free
Guided Tour for Group of up to 10 at Museum at Eldridge Street Circa 1887 & Walking Tour of Jewish History on Lower East Side ($250 Value) * 2 winners will be chosen *
Guided Tour for Group of up to 10 at Museum at Eldridge Street Circa 1887 & Walking Tour of Jewish History on Lower East Side ($250 Value) * 2 winners will be chosen *
Regular Prize 22. SoBol Gift Card
Free
$50 to SoBol for Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls, please contact each franchise for kosher information ($50 Value)
$50 to SoBol for Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls, please contact each franchise for kosher information ($50 Value)
Premium Prize 1. Night Out in Manhattan
Free
2 Tickets to New York Philharmonic and Dinner for 2 for up to $200 at Kosher Restaurant Malka ($400 Value)
2 Tickets to New York Philharmonic and Dinner for 2 for up to $200 at Kosher Restaurant Malka ($400 Value)
Premium Prize 2. 2 Nights in Vegas or Orlando
Free
3-Day 2-Night Stay in Vegas or Orlando, $100 Dining Credit and Your Choice of Bonus Destination from 30 Choices - Airfare must be purchased separately & $100 deposit required to hold your date, which will be refunded after your stay ($299+ Value) * 3 winners will be chosen *
3-Day 2-Night Stay in Vegas or Orlando, $100 Dining Credit and Your Choice of Bonus Destination from 30 Choices - Airfare must be purchased separately & $100 deposit required to hold your date, which will be refunded after your stay ($299+ Value) * 3 winners will be chosen *
Premium Prize 3. VR System
Free
Cutting-edge Oculus Rift S Virtual Reality System including headset & controller ($500 value)
Cutting-edge Oculus Rift S Virtual Reality System including headset & controller ($500 value)
Add a donation for North Shore Jewish Center (general fund)
$
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