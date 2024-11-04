NSJC's Dueling Pianos Raffle

3-Day 2-Night Stay in Vegas or Orlando, $100 Dining Credit and Your Choice of Bonus Destination from 30 Choices - Airfare must be purchased separately & $100 deposit required to hold your date, which will be refunded after your stay ($299+ Value) * 3 winners will be chosen *

3-Day 2-Night Stay in Vegas or Orlando, $100 Dining Credit and Your Choice of Bonus Destination from 30 Choices - Airfare must be purchased separately & $100 deposit required to hold your date, which will be refunded after your stay ($299+ Value) * 3 winners will be chosen *

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