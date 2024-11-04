North Shore Jewish Center (general fund)

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North Shore Jewish Center (general fund)

About this raffle

NSJC's Dueling Pianos Raffle

Regular Raffle - 1 Ticket
$5
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Regular Raffle - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets
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Regular Raffle - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets
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Regular Raffle - 13 Tickets
$30
This includes 13 tickets
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Regular Raffle - 21 Tickets
$40
This includes 21 tickets
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Premium Raffle - 1 Ticket
$10
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Premium Raffle - 3 Tickets
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Scroll down to premium prizes to select specific prize pot(s) to add your 3 raffle tickets to. Enter qty of tickets you want added to EACH prize pot.
Premium Raffle - 9 Tickets
$30
This includes 9 tickets
Scroll down to premium prizes to select specific prize pot(s) to add your 9 raffle tickets to. Enter qty of tickets you want added to EACH prize pot.
Regular Prize 1. Movie Day in Port Jeff
Free
2 Movie Tickets to PJ Cinemas & $10 Gift Card to Sundaes Ice Cream ($30 Value)
Regular Prize 2. Ropes Adventure Course
Free
3 Tickets for 3 Hour Tree-to-Tree Aerial Climbing Experience ($237 Value) Age 7+
Regular Prize 3. NY Giants Memorabilia
Free
11x14 NY Giants 100th Season Framed Commemorative Poster ($50 Value)
Regular Prize 4. Wine Basket
Free
2 Bottles of Kosher White Wine and a pair of Hanukkah-Themed Wine Stoppers ($50 Value)
Regular Prize 5. Theatre Day in Babylon
Free
2 Theatre Tickets to Any Show at Argyle Theatre in Babylon ($192 Value)
Regular Prize 6. Kosher Shopping Spree
Free
Gift Certificate for Kosher Food at Bruno in Sayville ($50 Value)
Regular Prize 7. Virtual Escape Room
Free
3 Digital Escape Room Games ($90 Value)
Regular Prize 8. Gift Box for Your Pup
Free
2 Fun Toys, 2 Bags of Treats, and 1 Surprise Item from BarkBox ($35 Value)
Regular Prize 9. NY Jets Memorabilia
Free
Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson Replica Lithograph & Signed Photo ($130 Value)
Regular Prize 10. Casino Hotel Getaway
Free
1-Night Stay at Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel ($150 Value) Age 18+
Regular Prize 11. Rockville Center Performance
Free
2 Tickets for Show at Madison Theater at Molloy College ($120 Value) * 2 winners will be chosen *
Regular Prize 12. Seawolves Basketball
Free
Stony Brook Basketball Tickets 2 to Men’s and 2 to Women’s ($50 Value)
Regular Prize 13. Adventure Experience in NYC
Free
4 Tickets to Spyscape Experience ($200 Value) Age 6+
Regular Prize 14. Bowling Day in Port Jeff
Free
6 Bowling Tickets to PJ Bowl & $10 Gift Card to Sundaes Ice Cream ($100 Value)
Regular Prize 15. Escape Room in Brooklyn
Free
Tickets for Group of 4-6 at Beat the Bomb ($300 Value) Age 8+
Regular Prize 16. Organize Your Kitchen
Free
Ziploc Bags and Plastic Wrap Bamboo Drawer Organizer ($50 Value)
Regular Prize 17. Afternoon at the Symphony
Free
2 Symphony Tickets at Tilles Center for February 22, 2025 at 3 pm and $72 gift card to Ben’s Deli ($222 Value)
Regular Prize 18. Portable Charcoal Grill
Free
Dyna-Glo Portable Charcoal Grill Model DGC313CNCP ($135 Value)
Regular Prize 19. Sunday Chinese Buffet
Free
Wing Wan Gift Certificate for 2 People for All-You-Can-Eat Buffet ($56 Value) * 2 winners will be chosen *
Regular Prize 20. Oakley Unisex Designer Sunglasses
Free
Donated by Andy Polan & Stony Brook Vision World ($180 Value)
Regular Prize 21. Jewish Museum & Lower East Side Tour
Free
Guided Tour for Group of up to 10 at Museum at Eldridge Street Circa 1887 & Walking Tour of Jewish History on Lower East Side ($250 Value) * 2 winners will be chosen *
Regular Prize 22. SoBol Gift Card
Free
$50 to SoBol for Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls, please contact each franchise for kosher information ($50 Value)
Premium Prize 1. Night Out in Manhattan
Free
2 Tickets to New York Philharmonic and Dinner for 2 for up to $200 at Kosher Restaurant Malka ($400 Value)
Premium Prize 2. 2 Nights in Vegas or Orlando
Free
3-Day 2-Night Stay in Vegas or Orlando, $100 Dining Credit and Your Choice of Bonus Destination from 30 Choices - Airfare must be purchased separately & $100 deposit required to hold your date, which will be refunded after your stay ($299+ Value) * 3 winners will be chosen *
Premium Prize 3. VR System
Free
Cutting-edge Oculus Rift S Virtual Reality System including headset & controller ($500 value)
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