Employer Registration: Career Fair | 36th Annual National Conference and Career Fair

Includes logo on all lanyards. Cost is per event
Registration includes one standard exhibitor space with a 6 to 8 ft table and two chairs, plus admission for two employer representatives to participate in the NSMH National Conference Career Fair.
This option is intended for organizations recruiting students and early career professionals for internships and full time opportunities.
Want more space? To create a double booth footprint, simply add two Standard Booth registrations to your cart.
Receive access to the NSMH Career Fair resume bank following the conference. The resume bank includes resumes submitted by student attendees who opted in to share their information with participating employers. Access will be provided after the conclusion of the conference.
Includes access to an electrical outlet or extension cord to power laptops, monitors, or small display items at your booth. Recommended for exhibitors using screens, tablets, or charging stations during the career fair.
Your organization will be highlighted as a Featured Employer in a pre-conference email sent to registered student attendees prior to the career fair. This is a great opportunity to increase brand visibility and encourage students to seek out your booth during the event.
Registration includes two employer representatives per booth. Use this option to add additional team members who will attend and staff your booth during the career fair.
