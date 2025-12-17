NSN D.C. / Baltimore Kickoff

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About this event
Active Member Pricing: This discounted rate is available exclusively to active DC–Baltimore Chapter members. Membership status will be verified upon arrival at the event. If you have any questions, please contact Jade Steele, VP of Membership at [email protected]
Non-Member Pricing: This ticket option is available to individuals who are not currently active members of the DC–Baltimore Chapter of the National Sales Network. Interested in member benefits and discounted pricing please contact Jade Steele, VP Membership at [email protected].
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