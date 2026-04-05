National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Incorporated Gamma Chapter

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National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Incorporated Gamma Chapter

About this raffle

Gamma Chapter KOT Gift Card Grab Part II ...Oh the Places You'll Go!!!

Pearl Ticket-Bundle 1
$3

This $3.00 donation will get you ONE entry towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $100.00 and Starbucks $10.00.

Gold Ticket-Bundle 1
$5
This includes 2 tickets

This $5.00 donation will get you TWO entries towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $10.00 and Starbucks $10.00.

Ruby Ticket-Bundle 1
$10
This includes 5 tickets

This $10.00 will get you FIVE entries towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $100.00 and Starbucks $10.00.

Diamond Ticket-Bundle 1
$20
This includes 10 tickets

This $20.00 donation will get you TEN entries towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $100.00 and Starbucks $10.00.

Emerald Ticket-Bundle 2
$3

This $3 donation will get you ONE entry towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00

Sapphire Ticket-Bundle 2
$5
This includes 2 tickets

This $5 donation will get you TWO entries towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00

Onyx Ticket-Bundle 2
$10
This includes 5 tickets

This $10 donation will get you FIVE entries towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00

Platinum Ticket-Bundle 2
$20
This includes 10 tickets

This $5 donation will get you TEN entries towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00

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