Gamma Chapter KOT Gift Card Grab Part II ...Oh the Places You'll Go!!!

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About this raffle
This $3.00 donation will get you ONE entry towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $100.00 and Starbucks $10.00.
This $5.00 donation will get you TWO entries towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $10.00 and Starbucks $10.00.
This $10.00 will get you FIVE entries towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $100.00 and Starbucks $10.00.
This $20.00 donation will get you TEN entries towards Bundle 1-Southwest Air $100.00 and Starbucks $10.00.
This $3 donation will get you ONE entry towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00
This $5 donation will get you TWO entries towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00
This $10 donation will get you FIVE entries towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00
This $5 donation will get you TEN entries towards Bundle 2-Shell Gas $60.00 and Chick-Fil-A $10.00
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