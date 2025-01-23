NSPL's annual raffle 2025

$10 per Ticket
White fox Hoodie xs/s(can swap out for a s/m or M/l)
White fox Tee xs/s,
50$ ulta gift card,
Lululemon wallet key chain,
Lululemon belt bag,
Lululemon insulated thermos,
Kendra Scott necklace
$10 per Ticket
White fox Hoodie xs/s(can swap out for a s/m or M/l)
White fox Tee xs/s,
50$ ulta gift card,
Lululemon wallet key chain,
Lululemon belt bag,
Lululemon insulated thermos,
Kendra Scott necklace
Raffle #1 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25
White fox Hoodie xs/s, (can swap out for a s/m or m/l)
White fox Tee xs/s,
50$ ulta gift card,
Lululemon wallet key chain,
Lululemon belt bag,
Lululemon insulated thermos,
Kendra Scott necklace
3 tickets for $25
White fox Hoodie xs/s, (can swap out for a s/m or m/l)
White fox Tee xs/s,
50$ ulta gift card,
Lululemon wallet key chain,
Lululemon belt bag,
Lululemon insulated thermos,
Kendra Scott necklace
Raffle basket #2
$10
Water animal molds squishy making kit,
Bashful puppy Jelly cat,
Slime kit,
Bracelet making kit,
Mini karaoke set,
Spotted Cow Squishmallow,
Owala Thermos,
25$ Crumbl cookie gift card,
25$ Target gift card,
25$ kiwi yogurt gift card
Water animal molds squishy making kit,
Bashful puppy Jelly cat,
Slime kit,
Bracelet making kit,
Mini karaoke set,
Spotted Cow Squishmallow,
Owala Thermos,
25$ Crumbl cookie gift card,
25$ Target gift card,
25$ kiwi yogurt gift card
Raffle #2 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25
Water animal molds squishy making kit,
Bashful puppy Jelly cat,
Slime kit,
Bracelet making kit,
Mini karaoke set,
Spotted Cow Squishmallow,
Owala thermos,
25$ Crumbl cookie gift card,
25$ Target gift card,
25$ kiwi yogurt gift card
3 tickets for $25
Water animal molds squishy making kit,
Bashful puppy Jelly cat,
Slime kit,
Bracelet making kit,
Mini karaoke set,
Spotted Cow Squishmallow,
Owala thermos,
25$ Crumbl cookie gift card,
25$ Target gift card,
25$ kiwi yogurt gift card
Raffle Basket #3
$10
100$ Lottery Scratch off Tickets,
50$ gift card PJ Whelihans,
50$ gift card Nifty Fifty’s
100$ Lottery Scratch off Tickets,
50$ gift card PJ Whelihans,
50$ gift card Nifty Fifty’s
Raffle #3 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25
100$ Lottery Scratch off Tickets,
50$ gift card PJ Whelihans,
50$ gift card Nifty Fifty’s
3 tickets for $25
100$ Lottery Scratch off Tickets,
50$ gift card PJ Whelihans,
50$ gift card Nifty Fifty’s