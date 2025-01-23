Hosted by

NSPL

About this raffle

NSPL's annual raffle 2025

Raffle #1 - $10 Each ticket
$10
$10 per Ticket White fox Hoodie xs/s(can swap out for a s/m or M/l) White fox Tee xs/s, 50$ ulta gift card, Lululemon wallet key chain, Lululemon belt bag, Lululemon insulated thermos, Kendra Scott necklace
Raffle #1 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25 White fox Hoodie xs/s, (can swap out for a s/m or m/l) White fox Tee xs/s, 50$ ulta gift card, Lululemon wallet key chain, Lululemon belt bag, Lululemon insulated thermos, Kendra Scott necklace
Raffle basket #2
$10
Water animal molds squishy making kit, Bashful puppy Jelly cat, Slime kit, Bracelet making kit, Mini karaoke set, Spotted Cow Squishmallow, Owala Thermos, 25$ Crumbl cookie gift card, 25$ Target gift card, 25$ kiwi yogurt gift card
Raffle #2 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25 Water animal molds squishy making kit, Bashful puppy Jelly cat, Slime kit, Bracelet making kit, Mini karaoke set, Spotted Cow Squishmallow, Owala thermos, 25$ Crumbl cookie gift card, 25$ Target gift card, 25$ kiwi yogurt gift card
Raffle Basket #3
$10
100$ Lottery Scratch off Tickets, 50$ gift card PJ Whelihans, 50$ gift card Nifty Fifty’s
Raffle #3 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25 100$ Lottery Scratch off Tickets, 50$ gift card PJ Whelihans, 50$ gift card Nifty Fifty’s
Raffle basket #4
$10
Yeti Roadie Cooler, 15 pack of beer, 8 pack vodka seltzer
Raffle #4 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25 Yeti Roadie Cooler, 15 pack of beer, 8 pack of vodka seltzer
Raffle basket #5
$10
50$ Sephora gift card, 25$ Starbucks gift card, 50$ Nail Salon (Best Nails Broomall), 25$ Crumbl gift card, 50$ lululemon gift card, 25$ chick fil-A gift card
Raffle #5 - $25 Each ( 3 Tickets for $25)
$25
3 tickets for $25 50$ Sephora gift card, 25$ Starbucks gift card, 50$ Nail Salon (Best Nails Broomall), 25$ Crumbl gift card, 50$ lululemon gift card, 25$ chick fil-A gift card
