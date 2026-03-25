NSR Stem Fest 2026 Volunteer sign up

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Volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)
Morning volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)
Mid Day volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)
Afternoon volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)
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