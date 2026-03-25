NorthShore Robotics

Hosted by

NorthShore Robotics

About this event

NSR Stem Fest 2026 Volunteer sign up

701 N Tyler St

Covington, LA 70433, USA

All day Volunteer 8a-4p
Pay what you can

Volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)

Morning volunteer 8a-noon
Pay what you can

Morning volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)

Mid Day Volunteer 10a-2p
Pay what you can

Mid Day volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)

Afternoon Volunteer Noon-4p
Pay what you can

Afternoon volunteer, you can put $0 to sign up. Select the number of tickets for how many people are going to volunteer (include yourself.)

Add a donation for NorthShore Robotics

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