NSUAA Alumni Band Chapter Memberships 2026-2027

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About the memberships
Valid until June 30
This is the price for anyone who is renewing their membership or joining for the first time! General membership includes NSUAA Dues ($25.00) & Chapter Dues ($50.00).
Valid until June 30
This is for those that have paid the $500 (or $750) fee for the NSUAA Lifetime Membership. Those that have not paid the fee should select the "General Membership" to pay dues. 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱.
Valid until June 30
This is for those who are members of another NSUAA Chapter AND have paid their National dues for the 2024-2025 year. 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱.
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