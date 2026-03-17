NSUAA Alumni Band Chapter

Offered by

NSUAA Alumni Band Chapter

About the memberships

NSUAA Alumni Band Chapter Memberships 2026-2027

2026-2027 General Membership (NSUAA & Chapter Dues)
$75

Valid until June 30

This is the price for anyone who is renewing their membership or joining for the first time! General membership includes NSUAA Dues ($25.00) & Chapter Dues ($50.00).

2026-2027 NSUAA Life Members - Alumni Band Chapter Dues
$50

Valid until June 30

This is for those that have paid the $500 (or $750) fee for the NSUAA Lifetime Membership. Those that have not paid the fee should select the "General Membership" to pay dues. 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱.

2026-2027 Chapter Membership Only
$50

Valid until June 30

This is for those who are members of another NSUAA Chapter AND have paid their National dues for the 2024-2025 year. 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱.

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