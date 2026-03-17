NSUAA Alumni Band Chapter Memberships 2026-2027

This is for those that have paid the $500 (or $750) fee for the NSUAA Lifetime Membership. Those that have not paid the fee should select the "General Membership" to pay dues. 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱.