NSZEF Annual Golf Outing (2025)

Individual Golfer (Regular) Registration includes:
* Three (3) hours of golf play
* $18 - Rise & Shine Breakfast
Six (6) Person Golf Team (Regular)
$540
Six (6) Person Golf Team (Regular) Registration Includes:
* Three (3) hours of golf play
* $18 - Rise & Shine Breakfast x 6
* Company / Organization name on sponsored bay
* Exposure on NSZEF website and social media platforms
* Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
Spectator
$25
Register for Rise & Shine Breakfast only, No Golf
French Toast with maple syrup + whipped butter, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage Links, Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, Assorted
Breakfast Muffins (Orange Blossom, Sunrise, Blueberry), Shredded cheese + tomatillo salsa, Coffee, Tea, and Orange Juice
Bronze Prize Sponsor
$100
Banner signage on the sponsored bay and prize for the following achievements:
• Best team (6-person gift) –or-- best female gift --or-- best male gift
• Sponsorship recognition on NSZEF website and various social media platforms
• Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
Silver Breakfast Sponsor
$300
Banner signage on the breakfast buffet table
• Collateral video loop entry – three rotations
• Sponsorship recognition on NSZEF website and various social media platforms
• Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
Gold Corporate Bay Sponsor
$500
Banner signage on the sponsored bay and the following additional benefits:
• Six golfer entries
• Corporate name on collateral video loop entry – three rotations
• Sponsorship recognition on NSZEF website and various social media platforms
• Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
