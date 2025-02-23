NSZEF Annual Golf Outing (2025)

908 N 102nd St

Omaha, NE 68114, USA

Individual Golfer (Regular)
$90
Individual Golfer (Regular) Registration includes: * Three (3) hours of golf play * $18 - Rise & Shine Breakfast
Six (6) Person Golf Team (Regular)
$540
Six (6) Person Golf Team (Regular) Registration Includes: * Three (3) hours of golf play * $18 - Rise & Shine Breakfast x 6 * Company / Organization name on sponsored bay * Exposure on NSZEF website and social media platforms * Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
Spectator
$25
Register for Rise & Shine Breakfast only, No Golf ==== French Toast with maple syrup + whipped butter, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage Links, Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, Assorted Breakfast Muffins (Orange Blossom, Sunrise, Blueberry), Shredded cheese + tomatillo salsa, Coffee, Tea, and Orange Juice
Bronze Prize Sponsor
$100
Banner signage on the sponsored bay and prize for the following achievements: • Best team (6-person gift) –or-- best female gift --or-- best male gift • Sponsorship recognition on NSZEF website and various social media platforms • Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
Silver Breakfast Sponsor
$300
Banner signage on the breakfast buffet table • Collateral video loop entry – three rotations • Sponsorship recognition on NSZEF website and various social media platforms • Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
Gold Corporate Bay Sponsor
$500
Banner signage on the sponsored bay and the following additional benefits: • Six golfer entries • Corporate name on collateral video loop entry – three rotations • Sponsorship recognition on NSZEF website and various social media platforms • Sponsorship recognition at NSZEF Annual Awards Ceremony
