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New Tampa Athletic Association

About this event

Sales closed

NTAA Closing Day Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9020 Imperial Oak Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647, USA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miller Lite Fan Deck Ticket Package item
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miller Lite Fan Deck Ticket Package
$100

Starting bid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Miller Lite Fan Deck Experience
Cheer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with this premium Miller Lite Fan Deck package at Raymond James Stadium.

Package Includes:

  • (2) Miller Lite Fan Deck tickets
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TBD opponent
  • Date TBD (winner selects from an approved list of games provided by Molson Coors)
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium

Fan Deck Perks:

  • (2) free drink coupons per ticket
  • Pizza served at halftime
  • Social, standing‑room atmosphere on the Miller Lite Fan Deck

Important Details:

  • 21+ only
  • Fan Deck tickets are first‑come, first‑served
  • Winner must choose a game from the Molson Coors‑approved list (not all games eligible)
  • Winner must email Katherine Ross ([email protected]) by August 1, 2026 to claim
    (Alternate contact: [email protected])
  • Tickets are non‑transferable
  • Failure to claim by 8/1/26 results in forfeiture

A perfect experience for adult Bucs fans looking to enjoy football, food, and drinks in one of the stadium’s most fun viewing areas.

Coors Banquet Ultimate Merch Package + Beer item
Coors Banquet Ultimate Merch Package + Beer
$100

Starting bid

Step up your style with this exclusive Coors Banquet Ultimate Merch Package, featuring a curated mix of premium apparel, iconic collaborations, and classic refreshment. Perfect for Coors Banquet fans, Colorado‑inspired style lovers, or anyone who appreciates quality gear with heritage branding.

Package Includes:

  • Two 24‑packs (12 oz cans)
    • Coors Light and Coors Banquet
  • Women’s Small – Coors Banquet x Wrangler Tee
  • Men’s Large – Coors Banquet Tee
  • (2) Coors Banquet x Wrangler Hoodies
    • Men’s Large
    • Men’s XL
  • Women’s Wrangler x Coors Banquet Jeans
    • Size 27 x 32
  • Onward Reserve Scout Stripe Performance Polo
    • Atlanta Braves x Coors Light
    • Winner may select Men’s M–XXL
  • Onward Reserve Yeager Performance ¼‑Zip Pullover
    • Atlanta Braves x Blue Moon
    • Winner may select Men’s M–XXL

This thoughtfully assembled bundle blends western heritage, premium performance apparel, and classic American beer, making it ideal for game days, casual wear, or standout gifts. With multiple brands, styles, and size flexibility, this is a rare opportunity to score an elite Coors‑branded collection in one winning bid.

MLB Batting Practice Ball Bag + 7 Dozen MLB Baseballs item
MLB Batting Practice Ball Bag + 7 Dozen MLB Baseballs
$200

Starting bid

Batting Practice bag full of MLB Slightly used baseballs

Take your game to the next level with this incredible batting practice baseball bag! This auction item includes a heavy-duty ball bag packed with approximately 7 dozen slightly used MLB batting practice baseballs ; the real deal used by the pros. With baseballs valued at roughly $100 per dozen plus the bag itself, this package has an estimated value of nearly $800! Perfect for coaches, teams, batting cages, or the baseball family that’s constantly hitting the field. Whether for practice, lessons, or backyard BP sessions, this is a rare opportunity to score authentic Major League quality baseballs at an amazing value!

All‑Star Pro Catcher's Mitt + Rolling Gear Bag item
All‑Star Pro Catcher's Mitt + Rolling Gear Bag
$200

Starting bid

This is a must‑have bundle for serious catchers. The package includes a brand‑new All‑Star catcher’s mitt (estimated value $485) paired with a new catcher’s rolling equipment bag (estimated value $150)—everything needed to gear up like a pro. Built for durability, comfort, and performance, this high‑end setup is perfect for competitive youth, high‑school, or travel ball catchers. With a combined estimated retail value of over $635, this premium catcher’s package delivers elite quality at an incredible auction value.

Ultimate Home Training Setup: Net, Tee & Baseballs item
Ultimate Home Training Setup: Net, Tee & Baseballs
$150

Starting bid

Build the ultimate backyard or at‑home training station with this complete baseball practice package designed for serious reps. This setup includes a SKLZ 7x7 Pop‑Up Hitting Net (estimated value $170), a Tanner Tee batting tee (estimated value $120)—one of the most trusted tees in the game—and a box of baseballs containing 5 dozen balls ($250 value) to keep practice going without interruption.

Perfect for baseball and softball players looking to improve swing mechanics, consistency, and confidence, this all‑in‑one setup is ideal for players, teams, coaches, or baseball families. Train like the pros from home or the field with a turnkey practice solution built for countless high‑quality reps.

Foursome at Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club item
Foursome at Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a premier day on the links with this foursome at Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club, one of the Tampa area’s favorite golf destinations. Known for its beautifully maintained course, rolling fairways, and scenic Florida setting, Heritage Isles offers a fun and challenging round for golfers of all skill levels. Gather your friends, coworkers, or golf buddies and take advantage of this great opportunity for an unforgettable day on the course. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just out to enjoy a great round outdoors, this foursome is sure to be a winning experience.

Anthony Volpe Autographed Baseball - Yankees item
Anthony Volpe Autographed Baseball - Yankees
$35

Starting bid

Anthony Volpe Signed Baseball
Step up to the plate and take home a signature from one of baseball’s brightest young stars. This authentic baseball is signed by Anthony Volpe, a dynamic fan favorite for the New York Yankees. Known for his speed, energy, and all‑around play, Volpe has quickly become a key part of the Yankees’ future and a name every baseball fan knows. A perfect addition for collectors, Yankees fans, or any sports enthusiast—this signed baseball is a true home‑run keepsake for display in an office, sports room, or trophy case.

Ben Rice Autographed Baseball - Yankees item
Ben Rice Autographed Baseball - Yankees
$35

Starting bid

Ben Rice Autographed Baseball
Bring home a rising star from the Bronx. This authentic baseball is signed by Ben Rice, the MLB OPS leader for the American League and a key contributor to the AL‑leading New York Yankees. One of the game’s most talked‑about young hitters, Rice has quickly become a fan favorite in New York. A must‑have piece for Yankees fans and collectors—this is a true grand‑slam addition to any memorabilia collection.

David Bednar Autographed Baseball item
David Bednar Autographed Baseball
$35

Starting bid

David Bednar Signed Ball

Calling all baseball fans and collectors! This authentic baseball has been signed by David Bednar, the hard-throwing All-Star closer for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Known for his electric fastball and dominant presence on the mound, Bednar has become one of baseball’s top relief pitchers and a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. This signed baseball is a fantastic addition to any memorabilia collection and the perfect item for Pirates fans or sports enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of MLB greatness!

New York Yankees Fungo Bat (#1) item
New York Yankees Fungo Bat (#1)
$75

Starting bid

Step onto the field in true Bronx Bombers style with these New York Yankees fungo bats! Perfect for coaches, collectors, or die-hard Yankees fans, this high-quality fungo bat is ideal for infield and outfield practice while showing off iconic Yankees pride. Whether displayed in an office or put to work during practice, This bat is a unique and practical piece of baseball memorabilia any fan would love to own! (First of 2 listings)

New York Yankees Fungo Bat (#2) item
New York Yankees Fungo Bat (#2)
$75

Starting bid

Step onto the field in true Bronx Bombers style with these New York Yankees fungo bats! Perfect for coaches, collectors, or die-hard Yankees fans, this high-quality fungo bat is ideal for infield and outfield practice while showing off iconic Yankees pride. Whether displayed in an office or put to work during practice, This bat is a unique and practical piece of baseball memorabilia any fan would love to own! (First of 2 listings)

Driveline Baseball - Set of Plyo Training Balls item
Driveline Baseball - Set of Plyo Training Balls
$50

Starting bid

Train like the pros with this set of Driveline Baseball plyo training balls! Trusted by elite baseball players and programs across the country, Driveline training equipment is designed to improve throwing mechanics, arm strength, velocity, and overall performance. These plyo balls are a staple in modern baseball development and are perfect for pitchers and position players alike. Whether you’re training for the next level or helping develop young athletes, this set is an incredible tool for serious baseball improvement. $100 value

New York Yankees Women’s Apparel Bundle item
New York Yankees Women’s Apparel Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Show off your Bronx Bombers pride with this women’s New York Yankees fan bundle. This stylish package includes a Yankees snapback hat, velcro visor, bucket hat, and a women’s Yankees polo shirt, giving you multiple ways to represent one of the most iconic franchises in sports. Perfect for game days, the ballpark, the beach, or everyday wear, this bundle is a must‑have for any Yankees fan. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to the baseball lover in your life, this collection is a home‑run addition to any wardrobe.

New York Yankees Men’s XL Apparel & Headwear Bundle (#1) item
New York Yankees Men’s XL Apparel & Headwear Bundle (#1)
$50

Starting bid

Rep the Bronx Bombers in style with this Men’s New York Yankees fan bundle. This package includes a Yankees snapback hat, velcro visor, bucket hat, and two Nike Men's long sleeve Size XL Dri-Fit hoodies, giving you multiple ways to show off your pinstripe pride. Perfect for game days, the ballpark, outdoor events, or everyday wear, this versatile bundle is ideal for any Yankees fan. Whether you’re upgrading your own gear or gifting it to a baseball lover, this classic collection is a home‑run addition to any fan’s wardrobe. (First of 2 listings)

New York Yankees Men’s Size L Apparel & Headwear Bundle (#2) item
New York Yankees Men’s Size L Apparel & Headwear Bundle (#2)
$50

Starting bid

Rep the Bronx Bombers in style with this Men’s New York Yankees fan bundle. This package includes a Yankees snapback hat, velcro visor, bucket hat, a men's Nike long sleeve size L Dri-Fit hoodie and a men's Nike Size L batting practice jacket, giving you multiple ways to show off your pinstripe pride. Perfect for game days, the ballpark, outdoor events, or everyday wear, this versatile bundle is ideal for any Yankees fan. Whether you’re upgrading your own gear or gifting it to a baseball lover, this classic collection is a home‑run addition to any fan’s wardrobe. (Second of 2 listings)

Sandlot Camp: June 3-5 at Eber Park item
Sandlot Camp: June 3-5 at Eber Park
$100

Starting bid

One Week of Sandlot Summer Camp with Ron Shelton gives players a fun, fundamentals‑focused baseball experience at Eber Park from June 3–5, 8:30–11:30 AM. Led by longtime coach Ron Shelton, this camp emphasizes skill development, game awareness, and love for the game in a positive, Sandlot‑style environment. Space is limited and once remaining openings are filled, registration will close—making this a great opportunity to secure a high‑quality summer baseball experience while supporting NTAA youth programs.

4 Tickets to a Tampa Bay Rowdies game item
4 Tickets to a Tampa Bay Rowdies game
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for an exciting night of soccer with four tickets to see the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Experience the energy, nonstop action, and family‑friendly atmosphere as one of Tampa Bay’s most beloved teams takes the pitch. Whether you’re a longtime soccer fan or just looking for a fun outing with family or friends, a Rowdies match delivers an unforgettable game‑day experience. The winning bidder may select a game from the current schedule, making this a great option for a memorable night out cheering on the hometown team.

Prime Hydration Cooler filled with Prime Swag item
Prime Hydration Cooler filled with Prime Swag
$40

Starting bid

Hydrate in style with this awesome Prime swag package! This auction item includes a large 10-gallon Prime cooler loaded with fun Prime gear, including hats, shirts, stickers, and other exclusive swag items. Perfect for sports fans, athletes, collectors, or any Prime enthusiast, this bundle is packed with cool merchandise and ready for game days, practices, tournaments, or summer fun. The ultimate prize for anyone who loves showing off their Prime fandom!

PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler (#1) item
PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler (#1)
$25

Starting bid

PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler
Make a bold statement at games, practices, tailgates, or backyard events with this official PRIME Hydration 6‑gallon cooler. Featuring eye‑catching PRIME branding and a durable, event‑ready design, this large‑capacity cooler is perfect for team sidelines, parties, or fan collections. Similar PRIME 6‑gallon coolers are currently listed for around $199 on eBay, making this a great opportunity to score a standout piece at auction value.

PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler (#2) item
PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler (#2)
$25

Starting bid

PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler
Make a bold statement at games, practices, tailgates, or backyard events with this official PRIME Hydration 6‑gallon cooler. Featuring eye‑catching PRIME branding and a durable, event‑ready design, this large‑capacity cooler is perfect for team sidelines, parties, or fan collections. Similar PRIME 6‑gallon coolers are currently listed for around $199 on eBay, making this a great opportunity to score a standout piece at auction value.

PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler (#3) item
PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler (#3)
$25

Starting bid

PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler
Make a bold statement at games, practices, tailgates, or backyard events with this official PRIME Hydration 10‑gallon cooler. Featuring eye‑catching PRIME branding and a durable, event‑ready design, this large‑capacity cooler is perfect for team sidelines, parties, or fan collections. Similar PRIME 6‑gallon coolers are currently listed for around $199 on eBay, making this a great opportunity to score a standout piece at auction value.

Four (4) General Admission Tickets to MOSI item
Four (4) General Admission Tickets to MOSI
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of hands‑on discovery with four general admission tickets to MOSI (Museum of Science & Innovation) in Tampa. These passes grant access to MOSI’s permanent exhibit galleries and one planetarium show, making it a perfect family outing filled with science, technology, and interactive learning.

  • Includes: 4 General Admission Tickets
  • Total Value: $80
  • Valid Through: November 9, 2026
  • Redemption: Tickets must be redeemed in person at the MOSI box office
  • Notes: Valid for general admission only; special engagements and add‑on experiences are not included. Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

A great opportunity for families, science lovers, or anyone looking for a fun and educational day out—all while supporting NTAA youth programs.

$125 New Tampa Aesthetics Gift Certificate item
$125 New Tampa Aesthetics Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special with a $125 gift certificate to New Tampa Aesthetics, perfect for skincare and self‑care services. This certificate may be used toward a Hydra‑Bright Facial or applied to other aesthetic services offered at the studio.

  • Value: $125
  • Location: New Tampa Aesthetics (Tampa, FL)
  • Transferability: Non‑transferable
  • Expiration: Valid for 1 year from issue date

A great opportunity to enjoy professional aesthetic care or give the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation—while supporting NTAA youth programs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!