NTAA Closing Day Silent Auction

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Miller Lite Fan Deck Experience
Cheer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with this premium Miller Lite Fan Deck package at Raymond James Stadium.
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Fan Deck Perks:
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A perfect experience for adult Bucs fans looking to enjoy football, food, and drinks in one of the stadium’s most fun viewing areas.
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Step up your style with this exclusive Coors Banquet Ultimate Merch Package, featuring a curated mix of premium apparel, iconic collaborations, and classic refreshment. Perfect for Coors Banquet fans, Colorado‑inspired style lovers, or anyone who appreciates quality gear with heritage branding.
This thoughtfully assembled bundle blends western heritage, premium performance apparel, and classic American beer, making it ideal for game days, casual wear, or standout gifts. With multiple brands, styles, and size flexibility, this is a rare opportunity to score an elite Coors‑branded collection in one winning bid.
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Batting Practice bag full of MLB Slightly used baseballs
Take your game to the next level with this incredible batting practice baseball bag! This auction item includes a heavy-duty ball bag packed with approximately 7 dozen slightly used MLB batting practice baseballs ; the real deal used by the pros. With baseballs valued at roughly $100 per dozen plus the bag itself, this package has an estimated value of nearly $800! Perfect for coaches, teams, batting cages, or the baseball family that’s constantly hitting the field. Whether for practice, lessons, or backyard BP sessions, this is a rare opportunity to score authentic Major League quality baseballs at an amazing value!
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This is a must‑have bundle for serious catchers. The package includes a brand‑new All‑Star catcher’s mitt (estimated value $485) paired with a new catcher’s rolling equipment bag (estimated value $150)—everything needed to gear up like a pro. Built for durability, comfort, and performance, this high‑end setup is perfect for competitive youth, high‑school, or travel ball catchers. With a combined estimated retail value of over $635, this premium catcher’s package delivers elite quality at an incredible auction value.
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Build the ultimate backyard or at‑home training station with this complete baseball practice package designed for serious reps. This setup includes a SKLZ 7x7 Pop‑Up Hitting Net (estimated value $170), a Tanner Tee batting tee (estimated value $120)—one of the most trusted tees in the game—and a box of baseballs containing 5 dozen balls ($250 value) to keep practice going without interruption.
Perfect for baseball and softball players looking to improve swing mechanics, consistency, and confidence, this all‑in‑one setup is ideal for players, teams, coaches, or baseball families. Train like the pros from home or the field with a turnkey practice solution built for countless high‑quality reps.
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Enjoy a premier day on the links with this foursome at Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club, one of the Tampa area’s favorite golf destinations. Known for its beautifully maintained course, rolling fairways, and scenic Florida setting, Heritage Isles offers a fun and challenging round for golfers of all skill levels. Gather your friends, coworkers, or golf buddies and take advantage of this great opportunity for an unforgettable day on the course. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just out to enjoy a great round outdoors, this foursome is sure to be a winning experience.
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Anthony Volpe Signed Baseball
Step up to the plate and take home a signature from one of baseball’s brightest young stars. This authentic baseball is signed by Anthony Volpe, a dynamic fan favorite for the New York Yankees. Known for his speed, energy, and all‑around play, Volpe has quickly become a key part of the Yankees’ future and a name every baseball fan knows. A perfect addition for collectors, Yankees fans, or any sports enthusiast—this signed baseball is a true home‑run keepsake for display in an office, sports room, or trophy case.
Starting bid
Ben Rice Autographed Baseball
Bring home a rising star from the Bronx. This authentic baseball is signed by Ben Rice, the MLB OPS leader for the American League and a key contributor to the AL‑leading New York Yankees. One of the game’s most talked‑about young hitters, Rice has quickly become a fan favorite in New York. A must‑have piece for Yankees fans and collectors—this is a true grand‑slam addition to any memorabilia collection.
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David Bednar Signed Ball
Calling all baseball fans and collectors! This authentic baseball has been signed by David Bednar, the hard-throwing All-Star closer for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Known for his electric fastball and dominant presence on the mound, Bednar has become one of baseball’s top relief pitchers and a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. This signed baseball is a fantastic addition to any memorabilia collection and the perfect item for Pirates fans or sports enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of MLB greatness!
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Step onto the field in true Bronx Bombers style with these New York Yankees fungo bats! Perfect for coaches, collectors, or die-hard Yankees fans, this high-quality fungo bat is ideal for infield and outfield practice while showing off iconic Yankees pride. Whether displayed in an office or put to work during practice, This bat is a unique and practical piece of baseball memorabilia any fan would love to own! (First of 2 listings)
Starting bid
Step onto the field in true Bronx Bombers style with these New York Yankees fungo bats! Perfect for coaches, collectors, or die-hard Yankees fans, this high-quality fungo bat is ideal for infield and outfield practice while showing off iconic Yankees pride. Whether displayed in an office or put to work during practice, This bat is a unique and practical piece of baseball memorabilia any fan would love to own! (First of 2 listings)
Starting bid
Train like the pros with this set of Driveline Baseball plyo training balls! Trusted by elite baseball players and programs across the country, Driveline training equipment is designed to improve throwing mechanics, arm strength, velocity, and overall performance. These plyo balls are a staple in modern baseball development and are perfect for pitchers and position players alike. Whether you’re training for the next level or helping develop young athletes, this set is an incredible tool for serious baseball improvement. $100 value
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Show off your Bronx Bombers pride with this women’s New York Yankees fan bundle. This stylish package includes a Yankees snapback hat, velcro visor, bucket hat, and a women’s Yankees polo shirt, giving you multiple ways to represent one of the most iconic franchises in sports. Perfect for game days, the ballpark, the beach, or everyday wear, this bundle is a must‑have for any Yankees fan. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to the baseball lover in your life, this collection is a home‑run addition to any wardrobe.
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Rep the Bronx Bombers in style with this Men’s New York Yankees fan bundle. This package includes a Yankees snapback hat, velcro visor, bucket hat, and two Nike Men's long sleeve Size XL Dri-Fit hoodies, giving you multiple ways to show off your pinstripe pride. Perfect for game days, the ballpark, outdoor events, or everyday wear, this versatile bundle is ideal for any Yankees fan. Whether you’re upgrading your own gear or gifting it to a baseball lover, this classic collection is a home‑run addition to any fan’s wardrobe. (First of 2 listings)
Starting bid
Rep the Bronx Bombers in style with this Men’s New York Yankees fan bundle. This package includes a Yankees snapback hat, velcro visor, bucket hat, a men's Nike long sleeve size L Dri-Fit hoodie and a men's Nike Size L batting practice jacket, giving you multiple ways to show off your pinstripe pride. Perfect for game days, the ballpark, outdoor events, or everyday wear, this versatile bundle is ideal for any Yankees fan. Whether you’re upgrading your own gear or gifting it to a baseball lover, this classic collection is a home‑run addition to any fan’s wardrobe. (Second of 2 listings)
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One Week of Sandlot Summer Camp with Ron Shelton gives players a fun, fundamentals‑focused baseball experience at Eber Park from June 3–5, 8:30–11:30 AM. Led by longtime coach Ron Shelton, this camp emphasizes skill development, game awareness, and love for the game in a positive, Sandlot‑style environment. Space is limited and once remaining openings are filled, registration will close—making this a great opportunity to secure a high‑quality summer baseball experience while supporting NTAA youth programs.
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting night of soccer with four tickets to see the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Experience the energy, nonstop action, and family‑friendly atmosphere as one of Tampa Bay’s most beloved teams takes the pitch. Whether you’re a longtime soccer fan or just looking for a fun outing with family or friends, a Rowdies match delivers an unforgettable game‑day experience. The winning bidder may select a game from the current schedule, making this a great option for a memorable night out cheering on the hometown team.
Starting bid
Hydrate in style with this awesome Prime swag package! This auction item includes a large 10-gallon Prime cooler loaded with fun Prime gear, including hats, shirts, stickers, and other exclusive swag items. Perfect for sports fans, athletes, collectors, or any Prime enthusiast, this bundle is packed with cool merchandise and ready for game days, practices, tournaments, or summer fun. The ultimate prize for anyone who loves showing off their Prime fandom!
Starting bid
PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler
Make a bold statement at games, practices, tailgates, or backyard events with this official PRIME Hydration 6‑gallon cooler. Featuring eye‑catching PRIME branding and a durable, event‑ready design, this large‑capacity cooler is perfect for team sidelines, parties, or fan collections. Similar PRIME 6‑gallon coolers are currently listed for around $199 on eBay, making this a great opportunity to score a standout piece at auction value.
Starting bid
PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler
Make a bold statement at games, practices, tailgates, or backyard events with this official PRIME Hydration 6‑gallon cooler. Featuring eye‑catching PRIME branding and a durable, event‑ready design, this large‑capacity cooler is perfect for team sidelines, parties, or fan collections. Similar PRIME 6‑gallon coolers are currently listed for around $199 on eBay, making this a great opportunity to score a standout piece at auction value.
Starting bid
PRIME Hydration 6‑Gallon Branded Cooler
Make a bold statement at games, practices, tailgates, or backyard events with this official PRIME Hydration 10‑gallon cooler. Featuring eye‑catching PRIME branding and a durable, event‑ready design, this large‑capacity cooler is perfect for team sidelines, parties, or fan collections. Similar PRIME 6‑gallon coolers are currently listed for around $199 on eBay, making this a great opportunity to score a standout piece at auction value.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of hands‑on discovery with four general admission tickets to MOSI (Museum of Science & Innovation) in Tampa. These passes grant access to MOSI’s permanent exhibit galleries and one planetarium show, making it a perfect family outing filled with science, technology, and interactive learning.
A great opportunity for families, science lovers, or anyone looking for a fun and educational day out—all while supporting NTAA youth programs.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special with a $125 gift certificate to New Tampa Aesthetics, perfect for skincare and self‑care services. This certificate may be used toward a Hydra‑Bright Facial or applied to other aesthetic services offered at the studio.
A great opportunity to enjoy professional aesthetic care or give the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation—while supporting NTAA youth programs.
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