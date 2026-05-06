NTAA Closing Day Silent Auction

Step up your style with this exclusive Coors Banquet Ultimate Merch Package, featuring a curated mix of premium apparel, iconic collaborations, and classic refreshment. Perfect for Coors Banquet fans, Colorado‑inspired style lovers, or anyone who appreciates quality gear with heritage branding.

Package Includes:

Two 24‑packs (12 oz cans)

Coors Light and Coors Banquet

Women’s Small – Coors Banquet x Wrangler Tee

Men’s Large – Coors Banquet Tee

(2) Coors Banquet x Wrangler Hoodies

Men’s Large Men’s XL

Women’s Wrangler x Coors Banquet Jeans

Size 27 x 32

Onward Reserve Scout Stripe Performance Polo

Atlanta Braves x Coors Light Winner may select Men’s M–XXL

Onward Reserve Yeager Performance ¼‑Zip Pullover

Atlanta Braves x Blue Moon Winner may select Men’s M–XX L



This thoughtfully assembled bundle blends western heritage, premium performance apparel, and classic American beer, making it ideal for game days, casual wear, or standout gifts. With multiple brands, styles, and size flexibility, this is a rare opportunity to score an elite Coors‑branded collection in one winning bid.