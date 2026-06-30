NTASR Denim and Diamonds Fifth Birthday Celebration

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Premium logo on event banners, featured post on social media, logo on event program and shout-out during event, option to add “swag” in guest gift bag, table for 8 guests
Logo on banner at event, shared sponsor shout-out on instagram, option to add “swag” in guest gift bag, table for 8 guests
Logo on signage at event, option to add “swag” in guest gift bag
Logo on yard sign outside of venue
Tickets for 8
$
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