A brown leather patch with event details and cowboy boot graphics is centered on a blue denim background.
North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

Hosted by

North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

About this event

NTASR Denim and Diamonds Fifth Birthday Celebration

6021 W Arkansas Ln

Arlington, TX 76016, USA

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General Admission
$75
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Top Dog
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium logo on event banners, featured post on social media, logo on event program and shout-out during event, option to add “swag” in guest gift bag, table for 8 guests

Aussie Hero
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on banner at event, shared sponsor shout-out on instagram, option to add “swag” in guest gift bag, table for 8 guests

Aussie Advocate
$300

Logo on signage at event, option to add “swag” in guest gift bag

Walk of Fame
$100

Logo on yard sign outside of venue

Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets for 8

Add a donation for North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

$

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