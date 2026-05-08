North Texas Athletic Trainers Society

Offered by

North Texas Athletic Trainers Society

About the memberships

NTATS Sponsorship

MVP Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until July 7, 2027

  • 30-60 sec social media reel posted highlighting new products, services shared monthly all year on social media stories
  • One time member email blast with company attachment (ex catalog, brochure, flyer, Sponsor Ad played during Virtual Professional Symposium)
  • Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposiums
  • 1 complimentary pass to all NTATS social events
  • NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
  • Corporate logo/name on digital and event signs, website, and apparel
  • Sponsor is allowed table setup with access to varied athletic training professionals at student symposium. Electrical/internet access included. Virtual ad will be played during Virtual Professional Symposium.
  • Preferential parking for company rep near entrance for symposium.
  • Business logo shared on NTATS website with link to sales website
  • Advertisement of your CEU opportunities and events to NTATS members via email and newsletter
VIP Sponsor
$500

Valid until July 7, 2027

  • Sponsor Ad played during Virtual Professional Symposium
  • 1 complimentary pass to all NTATS social events
  • Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposiums
  • NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
  • Corporate logo/name on all digital and event signs, website, and apparel
  • Sponsor is allowed table setup with access to varied athletic training professionals at student symposium. Electrical/internet access included.
  • Preferential parking for company near entrance for symposium
All Star Sponsor
$250

Valid until July 7, 2027

  • Designed for sponsors who can’t attend symposiums and have products they want to promote and share to AT’s
  • Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposium
  • NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
  • Products distributed to professionals at symposiums
  • Corporate logo/name on all digital and event signs, website, and apparel

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!