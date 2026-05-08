NTATS Sponsorship

30-60 sec social media reel posted highlighting new products, services shared monthly all year on social media stories
One time member email blast with company attachment (ex catalog, brochure, flyer, Sponsor Ad played during Virtual Professional Symposium)
Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposiums
1 complimentary pass to all NTATS social events
NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
Corporate logo/name on digital and event signs, website, and apparel
Sponsor is allowed table setup with access to varied athletic training professionals at student symposium. Electrical/internet access included. Virtual ad will be played during Virtual Professional Symposium.
Preferential parking for company rep near entrance for symposium.
Business logo shared on NTATS website with link to sales website
Advertisement of your CEU opportunities and events to NTATS members via email and newsletter
30-60 sec social media reel posted highlighting new products, services shared monthly all year on social media stories
One time member email blast with company attachment (ex catalog, brochure, flyer, Sponsor Ad played during Virtual Professional Symposium)
Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposiums
1 complimentary pass to all NTATS social events
NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
Corporate logo/name on digital and event signs, website, and apparel
Sponsor is allowed table setup with access to varied athletic training professionals at student symposium. Electrical/internet access included. Virtual ad will be played during Virtual Professional Symposium.
Preferential parking for company rep near entrance for symposium.
Business logo shared on NTATS website with link to sales website
Advertisement of your CEU opportunities and events to NTATS members via email and newsletter
VIP Sponsor
$500
Valid until July 7, 2027
Sponsor Ad played during Virtual Professional Symposium
1 complimentary pass to all NTATS social events
Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposiums
NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
Corporate logo/name on all digital and event signs, website, and apparel
Sponsor is allowed table setup with access to varied athletic training professionals at student symposium. Electrical/internet access included.
Preferential parking for company near entrance for symposium
Sponsor Ad played during Virtual Professional Symposium
1 complimentary pass to all NTATS social events
Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposiums
NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
Corporate logo/name on all digital and event signs, website, and apparel
Sponsor is allowed table setup with access to varied athletic training professionals at student symposium. Electrical/internet access included.
Preferential parking for company near entrance for symposium
All Star Sponsor
$250
Valid until July 7, 2027
Designed for sponsors who can’t attend symposiums and have products they want to promote and share to AT’s
Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposium
NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
Products distributed to professionals at symposiums
Corporate logo/name on all digital and event signs, website, and apparel
Designed for sponsors who can’t attend symposiums and have products they want to promote and share to AT’s
Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposium
NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation
Products distributed to professionals at symposiums
Corporate logo/name on all digital and event signs, website, and apparel
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