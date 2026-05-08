NTATS Sponsorship

30-60 sec social media reel posted highlighting new products, services shared monthly all year on social media stories

One time member email blast with company attachment (ex catalog, brochure, flyer, Sponsor Ad played during Virtual Professional Symposium)

Sponsor Board with logos of Sponsors at symposiums

1 complimentary pass to all NTATS social events

NTATS Certificate of Sponsorship Appreciation

Corporate logo/name on digital and event signs, website, and apparel

Sponsor is allowed table setup with access to varied athletic training professionals at student symposium. Electrical/internet access included. Virtual ad will be played during Virtual Professional Symposium.

Preferential parking for company rep near entrance for symposium.

Business logo shared on NTATS website with link to sales website