New Town Elementary PTA, Inc

Hosted by

New Town Elementary PTA, Inc

About this event

NTES PTA Trunk or Treat

4924 New Town Blvd

Owings Mills, MD 21117, USA

PTA Member Admission
$5

Admission per family for PTA members

Non-PTA Member Admission
$10

Admission per family for non-PTA members.

Trunk Decorator
Free

Decorate your car trunk with a fun or spooky theme and hand out candy or small treats to kids. Keep decorations school-friendly and safe. 🎃 Trunk Decorators receive free admission! Please bring your own candy — the PTA will provide 1–2 bags per car depending on donations. ** Please be on the lookout for the volunteer form in the confirmation email to complete. **

Volunteer
$5

Help with event setup and cleanup. 🎪 Volunteers receive a discounted admission price as a thank-you for their help! Please be on the lookout for the volunteer form in the confirmation email to complete.

Add a donation for New Town Elementary PTA, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!