NTFore Gold Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
This package includes 2 teams of 4 golfers, along with snacks, a complimentary lunch, and a hole sponsorship.
Join us on August 7th for the NTFore Golf Outing at Gracewil Country Club!
This year’s theme:
Country Club vs. Caddyshack ⛳️
Keep it classy with polished country club style or go all out with your best Caddyshack-inspired look — bold, fun, and over the top. We encourage all teams to dress up and be part of the experience!
Enjoy a fun-filled day on the course with great energy, built-in games, and plenty of opportunities to connect, compete, and give back.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the most exciting events of the summer!
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