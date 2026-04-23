NTFore Gold Sponsorship 2026

This package includes 2 teams of 4 golfers, along with snacks, a complimentary lunch, and a hole sponsorship.

Join us on August 7th for the NTFore Golf Outing at Gracewil Country Club!

This year’s theme:

Country Club vs. Caddyshack ⛳️

Keep it classy with polished country club style or go all out with your best Caddyshack-inspired look — bold, fun, and over the top. We encourage all teams to dress up and be part of the experience!

Enjoy a fun-filled day on the course with great energy, built-in games, and plenty of opportunities to connect, compete, and give back.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the most exciting events of the summer!