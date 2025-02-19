NT4KINDNESS

Hosted by

NT4KINDNESS

About this event

NTFore Platinum Sponsorship 2025

2597 4 Mile Rd NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49544, USA

Platinum Team
$2,500
Join us for an exciting event featuring three teams of four players each, complete with mouthwatering snacks and a delicious lunch! Enjoy the opportunity to showcase your brand with two hole sponsorships and a welcoming sign at the registration table. During the registration process, you can select your preferred date for this unforgettable experience. Plus, indulge in a delightful lunch and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes in our raffles. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!